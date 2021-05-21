newsbreak-logo
Ellis, KS

Ellis events calendar

Posted by 
Ellis Journal
Ellis Journal
 1 day ago

(ELLIS, KS) Live events are coming to Ellis.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ellis:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZlMFZ_0a7CqPKu00

Labor Day Beach Party

Ellis, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 32001 KS-147, Ellis, KS

Location: Cedar Bluff Bluffton Beach Type: Dance Party Date: Saturday, September 04, 2021 Contact: Amber McLaughlin Phone No: 785-726-3212 Time: 7:00 pm - 11:00 pm Other Information: End the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AgWkJ_0a7CqPKu00

Downtown Ellis Art Walk

Ellis, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 820 Washington St, Ellis, KS

Downtown Ellis Art Walk at Ellis Alliance, 820 Washington St, Ellis, KS 67637, Ellis, United States on Sat Jun 26 2021 at 02:00 pm to 05:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bxdw0_0a7CqPKu00

Summer Smash Pickleball Tournament

Ellis, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Address: 815 Jefferson St, Ellis, KS

Celebrate the Fourth of July Weekend with a Pickleball Tournament on The Bricks in Downtown Hays! With Men's, Women's, and Mixed teams available, this tournament is perfect for every skill level...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fxn5P_0a7CqPKu00

Worship Service

Hays, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 06:00 PM

Address: 1701 E 22nd St, Hays, KS

Our Sunday evening service is a welcome time of singing, fellowship and prayer before the beginning of our busy weeks. It is a time to share burdens with one another while experiencing the power...

S'moresfest

Ellis, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 32001 KS-147, Ellis, KS

Location: Cedar Bluff State Park Type: Social Event Date: Saturday, August 07, 2021 Contact: Amber McLaughlin Phone No: 7857-726-3212 Time: 7:00 pm - 11:00 pm Other Information: Join us for our...

ABOUT

With Ellis Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Ellis County, KSPosted by
Hays Post

Extension sets annual Ellis County wheat plot tour for May 25

Wheat growers can make plans to attend the Ellis County Wheat Variety Plot Field Day conducted by the Cottonwood Extension District on May 25 beginning at 6 p.m. Come hear what extension specialist have to say about each variety. There is always something in the plot to see and learn from, whether it is about the individual varieties, insects or diseases that are sometimes spotted in the plot.
Ellis County, KSHays Daily News

Stacy Campbell: Cottonwood District Wheat Demonstration Plot Field Days – May 25th

Farmers mark your calendars and make plans to attend the Cottonwood Extension District Wheat Plot Field Days being held on Tuesday, May 25th. The Barton County field day will begin at 8:30 a.m. donuts and refreshments will be provided courtesy of sponsors. All interested people are invited to attend. RSVP appreciated by Friday, May 21, call Brenda 620-793-1910 or email bwalton@ksu.edu.