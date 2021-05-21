Ellis events calendar

(ELLIS, KS) Live events are coming to Ellis.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ellis:

Labor Day Beach Party Ellis, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 32001 KS-147, Ellis, KS

Location: Cedar Bluff Bluffton Beach Type: Dance Party Date: Saturday, September 04, 2021 Contact: Amber McLaughlin Phone No: 785-726-3212 Time: 7:00 pm - 11:00 pm Other Information: End the...

Downtown Ellis Art Walk Ellis, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 820 Washington St, Ellis, KS

Downtown Ellis Art Walk at Ellis Alliance, 820 Washington St, Ellis, KS 67637, Ellis, United States on Sat Jun 26 2021 at 02:00 pm to 05:00 pm

Summer Smash Pickleball Tournament Ellis, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Address: 815 Jefferson St, Ellis, KS

Celebrate the Fourth of July Weekend with a Pickleball Tournament on The Bricks in Downtown Hays! With Men's, Women's, and Mixed teams available, this tournament is perfect for every skill level...

Worship Service Hays, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 06:00 PM

Address: 1701 E 22nd St, Hays, KS

Our Sunday evening service is a welcome time of singing, fellowship and prayer before the beginning of our busy weeks. It is a time to share burdens with one another while experiencing the power...

S'moresfest Ellis, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 32001 KS-147, Ellis, KS

Location: Cedar Bluff State Park Type: Social Event Date: Saturday, August 07, 2021 Contact: Amber McLaughlin Phone No: 7857-726-3212 Time: 7:00 pm - 11:00 pm Other Information: Join us for our...