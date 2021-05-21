newsbreak-logo
Santa Claus, IN

Santa Claus calendar: Coming events

Santa Claus Voice
 1 day ago

(SANTA CLAUS, IN) Santa Claus has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Santa Claus:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UOISI_0a7CqOhP00

Edgar Winter Band

Lincoln City, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 15032 E County Rd 1500, Lincoln City, IN

Gold and platinum recording artist Edgar Winter comes to Lincoln Amphitheatre's stage with opening act, and Indiana native, Henry Lee Summer.

Captain Fantastic - a tribute to Elton John

Lincoln City, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 09:30 PM

Address: 15032 E County Rd 1500, Lincoln City, IN

Ron Foss looks, sings, and plays like Elton John, and he brings his uncanny ability to the stage at Lincoln Amphitheatre.

Del McCoury Band

Lincoln City, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 15032 E County Rd 1500, Lincoln City, IN

Having headlined sold-out concerts across the country, Del McCoury is a living link between bluegrass' early days and today's world of viral video.

An Evening

Lincoln City, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:30 PM

Address: 15032 E County Rd 1500, Lincoln City, IN

Lincoln Amphitheatre welcomes Samantha Fish, a rising blues guitar hero and powerful and inventive live performer, to the stage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GapPd_0a7CqOhP00

2021 Quarterback Club Golf Scramble

Santa Claus, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 03:30 PM

Address: 1182 Club House Road, Santa Claus, IN 47579

2021 Quarterback Club Golf Scramble - Register ASAP!! - 34 Teams Max - We have filled up the past 8 years & there are always teams left out!

Santa Claus Voice

Santa Claus, IN
ABOUT

With Santa Claus Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

