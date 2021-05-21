Santa Claus calendar: Coming events
(SANTA CLAUS, IN) Santa Claus has a full slate of live events coming up.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Santa Claus:
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM
Address: 15032 E County Rd 1500, Lincoln City, IN
Gold and platinum recording artist Edgar Winter comes to Lincoln Amphitheatre's stage with opening act, and Indiana native, Henry Lee Summer.
Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 04:30 AM
Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 09:30 PM
Address: 15032 E County Rd 1500, Lincoln City, IN
Ron Foss looks, sings, and plays like Elton John, and he brings his uncanny ability to the stage at Lincoln Amphitheatre.
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 PM
Address: 15032 E County Rd 1500, Lincoln City, IN
Having headlined sold-out concerts across the country, Del McCoury is a living link between bluegrass' early days and today's world of viral video.
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:30 PM
Address: 15032 E County Rd 1500, Lincoln City, IN
Lincoln Amphitheatre welcomes Samantha Fish, a rising blues guitar hero and powerful and inventive live performer, to the stage.
Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 11:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 03:30 PM
Address: 1182 Club House Road, Santa Claus, IN 47579
2021 Quarterback Club Golf Scramble - Register ASAP!! - 34 Teams Max - We have filled up the past 8 years & there are always teams left out!