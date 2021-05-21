If COVID Isn’t Scary Enough, Robert and Michelle King Add Zombies and Deliver ‘The Bite’
SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not yet watched “The Bite,” available now on Spectrum on Demand platforms. Five years ago, Michelle and Robert King created and executive produced a political satire entitled “BrainDead,” in which extraterrestrial insects began to crawl inside the ears of government officials and begin to take control of their words and actions. Since then, the prolific television scribes watched as science became politicized, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and despite already having two ongoing drama series (“Evil” and “The Good Fight” for Paramount Plus) to run, they were inspired to step back into the world of satire with “The Bite.”variety.com