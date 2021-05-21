If COVID Isn’t Scary Enough, Robert and Michelle King Add Zombies and Deliver ‘The Bite’

If only bad art were the worst thing to come out of the past year of lockdown. It takes a while to realize “bad art” is precisely the category into which The Bite falls, largely because of the caliber of talent involved. It’s not as though creators Michelle and Robert King (The Good Wife, The Good Fight) don’t have experience with outsized political comedy; their unfairly ignored CBS satire BrainDead went after knee-jerk Washington D.C. political obstructionism by suggesting that ant-like alien critters had taken over the brains of our elected officials, to breezily enjoyable results. So in what seems an obvious attempt to wring lemonade from the extremely hardcore lemons of 2020, the pair have striven to apply that same playful sensibility to our (thankfully dissipating, albeit slowly) pandemic predicament, by quite literally attaching a zombie virus to COVID-19, and letting the bloodthirsty results play out over the course of a couple days. Unfortunately, what previously felt fresh and lively is now wheezily clumsy, and the limp efforts at humor are mostly squashed by the clunky, unfocused satire and lack of general purpose brought to bear on this story. And much like the coronavirus itself, that failure of purpose takes awhile to come to light.