Winona events calendar

(WINONA, MO) Winona has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Winona:

Camping Trip Van Buren, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon May 05, 07:00 PM

Address: Van Buren, MO

Our annual Memorial Weekend Church Camping Trip at Big Spring in Van Buren, MO is coming up at the end of May! This is such an incredible weekend where we spend time fellowshipping together...

Patriotic Fun Show Montier, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

🐴 🇺🇸Patriotic Fun Show🇺🇸🐴 (Will put Order of Events flyer up soon!) 💫Gates Open at 3:00pm 💥$2.00 gate fee (10 & under Free) 🐴Negative Cogins Required 💥Show Starts at 5:00pm (Sign Up when...

Summer Kickoff Van Buren, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 12:00 PM

Address: 502 Main St, Van Buren, MO

Join us on May 21 from 10:00am - 2:00pm for grilled hotdogs, refreshments, giveaways, and boat inspections! The Water Patrol will perform boat inspections, Holt Sales, Inc. will be showcasing a...

Horse Show Montier, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 PM

🐴. Horse Show (Will put Order of Events flyer up soon!) 💫Gates Open at 3:00pm 💥$2.00 gate fee (10 & under Free) 🐴Negative Cogins Required 💥Show Starts at 5:00pm (Sign Up when you arrive...

Summersville Friends of the Library meeting Summersville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Address: 139 Rogers Ave, Summersville, MO

Summersville Friends of the Library meeting will be at 5:00pm at the Summersville library branch.