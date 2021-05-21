newsbreak-logo
Pound, WI

What’s up Pound: Local events calendar

Pound Updates
 1 day ago

(POUND, WI) Live events are lining up on the Pound calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Pound:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NZYZZ_0a7CqKAV00

DJ Jake Scriven SUNDAY FUNDAY

Crivitz, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: N7625 Parkway Rd, Crivitz, WI

Lets celebrate Labor Day weekend! Come on out Sunday to have a great time with DJ Jake Scriven.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j0MLb_0a7CqKAV00

Anniversary Party

Pound, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 09:00 AM

Address: 10840 Wescott Lake Rd, Pound, WI

Anniversary Party at Article 15 Bar & Grill, 10840 Wescott Lake Rd, Pound, WI 54161, Pound, United States on Sat May 29 2021 at 11:00 am

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37J968_0a7CqKAV00

Saturday Markets!

Crivitz, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: w7842 Airport Rd, Crivitz, WI

Saturday Markets! at Peshtigo River Center, Inc., W7842 Airport Rd, Crivitz, WI 54114, Crivitz, United States on Sat Jun 05 2021 at 08:00 am to 02:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yb1KO_0a7CqKAV00

Open mic fundraiser for crivitz youth baseball

Crivitz, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 06:00 PM

Address: 423 Hall Ave, Crivitz, WI

open mic for April and may will be dedicated to crivitz youth Baseball. all (100%) stage tips Donated and 20% of till money earned every Sunday from 4pm-8pm. come help support. 423 hall ave...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U5gii_0a7CqKAV00

Bad Habitz @ Caldron Falls

Crivitz, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: W12326 Keith Ln, Crivitz, WI

Bad Habitz will be playing at Caldron Falls Crivitz on Saturday September 25 starting at 06:00 PM

