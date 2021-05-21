Live events coming up in Golden Meadow

(GOLDEN MEADOW, LA) Golden Meadow is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Golden Meadow:

38th Annual Creole Classic Fishing Tournament Grand Isle, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:45 PM

Address: 1618 LA-1, Grand Isle, LA

Since its first year in 1984, the Creole Classic fishing tournament has evolved into one of the "Premier" fishing tournaments on Grand Isle. The concept of the rodeo has never changed since its...

8TH ANNUAL LOUISIANA PIPELINERS FISHING RODEO Scholarship Fundraiser Grand Isle, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: LA-1, Grand Isle, LA

i June 24, 2021 - 26 June, 2021 i 7:00 am - 5:00 pm 8TH ANNUAL LOUISIANA PIPELINERS FISHING RODEO Scholarship Fundraiser i i span i span span i span i span in Fishing Tournament , Fun! ...

ALL BLACK JUNETEENTH EVENT Grand Isle, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 PM

ALL BLACK JUNETEENTH EVENT at 3151 LA-1, Shreveport, LA 71107-4004, United States on Sat Jun 19 2021 at 09:00 pm

Down Da Bayou - Walk Like MADD Golden Meadow, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Address: Golden Meadow, LA

The Louisiana - Down Da Bayou - Walk Like MADD 2021 event is MADD's signature fundraising event to help us raise both awareness and funds to eliminate drunk

Artie’s Sports Bar Grand Isle, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Sports Bar right on the Gulf Coast with the best variety band performing songs for music lovers, both young and old. SUPERSOAKERS will soak your party through and through with great sounds from...