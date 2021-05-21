Live events coming up in Golden Meadow
(GOLDEN MEADOW, LA) Golden Meadow is ready for live events.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Golden Meadow:
Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 04:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:45 PM
Address: 1618 LA-1, Grand Isle, LA
Since its first year in 1984, the Creole Classic fishing tournament has evolved into one of the "Premier" fishing tournaments on Grand Isle. The concept of the rodeo has never changed since its...
Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM
Address: LA-1, Grand Isle, LA
i June 24, 2021 - 26 June, 2021 i 7:00 am - 5:00 pm 8TH ANNUAL LOUISIANA PIPELINERS FISHING RODEO Scholarship Fundraiser i i span i span span i span i span in Fishing Tournament , Fun! ...
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 PM
ALL BLACK JUNETEENTH EVENT at 3151 LA-1, Shreveport, LA 71107-4004, United States on Sat Jun 19 2021 at 09:00 pm
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 AM
Address: Golden Meadow, LA
The Louisiana - Down Da Bayou - Walk Like MADD 2021 event is MADD's signature fundraising event to help us raise both awareness and funds to eliminate drunk
Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 08:00 PM
Sports Bar right on the Gulf Coast with the best variety band performing songs for music lovers, both young and old. SUPERSOAKERS will soak your party through and through with great sounds from...