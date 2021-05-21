Chamberlain calendar: What's coming up

(CHAMBERLAIN, SD) Live events are lining up on the Chamberlain calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Chamberlain:

Shore Fishing Chamberlain, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Address: 701 N Main St, Chamberlain, SD

Shore Fishing in Chamberling, SD at American Creek Campground with Sue Arteberry. Arrive at American creek campground at 9am. Sue will have plenty of fishing poles to go around if you don't have...

4th Annual Marj Caldeira Memorial Traveling Garden Party Winner, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 12:00 PM

Address: 302 W 2nd St, Winner, SD

The 4th Annual Garden Party rescheduled to May 30th! What: Marj Caldeira Memorial Garden Party When: May 30, 2021 Time: 10am to 2pm Where: 302 W 2nd St, Winner, SD What is included: Lunch, Wine ...

Live Music by Lance Spears Oacoma, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Address: 1500 Shoreline Dr, Oacoma, SD

Enjoy food, beverages, and friends on the deck while listening to the music of Lance Spears!