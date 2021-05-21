newsbreak-logo
Business

Wildpack Beverage Inc. Announces Appointment Of Chief Operating Officer

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 2 days ago

Critical Appointment Strengthens Management to Execute Aggressive Strategy

VANCOUVER, BC, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Wildpack Beverage Inc. (TSXV: CANS) ("Wildpack" or the "Company") announces, effective immediately, the appointment of Mr. Chuck Zadlo as Chief Operating Officer ("COO").

Chuck has over 20 years of operations experience holding leadership positions at Amazon, The Coca-Cola Company and US Foods. He has experience developing and executing enterprise-wide strategic initiatives across multiple beverage manufacturing sites. Most recently Chuck was the COO at Revolution Brewing, the largest craft brewery in Illinois distributing to eight states. Chuck also served as an officer in the United States Army and completed his MBA at Purdue University.

"We are delighted to have Chuck join the senior executive ranks at Wildpack," commented Mitch Barnard, Chief Executive Officer. "Chuck's appointment comes on the back of our recent $9 million capital raise and go-public transaction. Our growth has been substantial as we address the burgeoning demand for middle market canning in the US market. This, however, is just the beginning. We have aggressive organic growth plans and a large acquisition pipeline. Chuck's experience will be critical in the successful execution of our plan."

"This is an incredibly exciting opportunity for me" said Mr. Zadlo. "We believe that the market for our strategy is extensive and that our superior operating expertise will enhance the value of our acquisitions."

The appointment of Mr. Zadlo remains subject to receipt of all required regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

WILDPACK BEVERAGE INC.

Per: "Mitch Barnard"

Mitch Barnard

Chief Executive Officer and Director

About Wildpack

Wildpack is engaged in beverage manufacturing and packaging, operating in the middle market by providing can filling and decorating services to brands throughout the United States. Wildpack currently operates indirectly through its subsidiaries and out of facilities in Baltimore, Maryland, Sacramento, California and Las Vegas, Nevada. Wildpack commenced trading on May 19, 2021 on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "CANS.V".

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including, without limitation: our statements related to the Company's growth plans and the ability to identify and enhance the value of acquisitions. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties, and contingencies. These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may", "should", "will", "could", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "anticipate", "expect", "believe" or "continue", or the negative thereof or similar variations. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the estimated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements and the forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Wildpack's statements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and conditions, many of which are outside of Wildpack's control, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding the Transaction, including: that Wildpack's assumptions in making forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect; adverse market conditions; risks inherent in the beverage manufacturing and packaging sector in general; that future results may vary from historical results; and  competition in the markets where Wildpack operates. Except as required by securities law, Wildpack does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, events or otherwise.  

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wildpack-beverage-inc-announces-appointment-of-chief-operating-officer-301297017.html

SOURCE Wildpack Beverage Inc.

