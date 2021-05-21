Live events Warren — what’s coming up

(WARREN, TX) Live events are coming to Warren.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Warren:

FREEDOM AWAKENING! Silsbee, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: 8137 W Farm to Market Rd 418, Silsbee, TX

Awakening: an act of waking from sleep; an act or moment of becoming suddenly aware of something. God has given us a vision at Freedom to see the lost saved, to disciple, equip, and send out...

Redemption Rogue Silsbee, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:55 PM

Address: 2364 FM 105, Silsbee, TX

Sports event by Evadale Raceway and Redemption No Prep Series on Friday, September 17 2021 with 112 people interested.

The Invasion of Evadale Raceway Silsbee, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 10:00 AM

Address: 2364 FM 105, Silsbee, TX

The Invasion of Evadale Raceway at Evadale Raceway, Evadale, United States on Sat May 22 2021 at 12:00 pm

Skins & Skulls Lumberton, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 12:00 PM

Join a Ranger to learn more about the animals that call the park home. Check out the variety of skins, skulls, scat, and tracks that will help you identify them. Location: Day-use/ Picnic Pavilion...

Special Speaker: Paul Bradford Woodville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 08:00 AM

We are excited to host Prophet Paul Bradford, and wife Melissa, for this special service on Sunday, May 30, 2021, at 10am. Childcare available.