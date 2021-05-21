Live events Warren — what’s coming up
(WARREN, TX) Live events are coming to Warren.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Warren:
Starts at: Fri May 05, 05:00 PM
Address: 8137 W Farm to Market Rd 418, Silsbee, TX
Awakening: an act of waking from sleep; an act or moment of becoming suddenly aware of something. God has given us a vision at Freedom to see the lost saved, to disciple, equip, and send out...
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 11:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:55 PM
Address: 2364 FM 105, Silsbee, TX
Sports event by Evadale Raceway and Redemption No Prep Series on Friday, September 17 2021 with 112 people interested.
Starts at: Sat May 05, 10:00 AM
Address: 2364 FM 105, Silsbee, TX
The Invasion of Evadale Raceway at Evadale Raceway, Evadale, United States on Sat May 22 2021 at 12:00 pm
Starts at: Sat May 05, 12:00 PM
Join a Ranger to learn more about the animals that call the park home. Check out the variety of skins, skulls, scat, and tracks that will help you identify them. Location: Day-use/ Picnic Pavilion...
Starts at: Sun May 05, 08:00 AM
We are excited to host Prophet Paul Bradford, and wife Melissa, for this special service on Sunday, May 30, 2021, at 10am. Childcare available.