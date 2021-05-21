newsbreak-logo
Worldwide Surgical Lights Industry To 2026 - By Type, Application, End-user And Geography

DUBLIN, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Surgical Lights Market - Forecasts from 2021 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The surgical lights market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.75% to reach US$1,086.111 million in 2026 from US$734.793 million in 2019.

Surgical light is a medical device used for assisting doctors and surgeons to perform surgical procedures by helping in illuminating the area where surgery is to be performed. Surgical lights are also known as operating lights or surgical overheads. It is mostly a combination of several lights and accessories. The demand for surgical lights is growing due to an increase in the number of hospitals, growth in the number of surgeries, a growing global aging population, and the rising prevalence of lifestyle diseases. Rising investments in healthcare infrastructure, especially in developing economies. Hospitals are focusing on providing better healthcare facilities and equipping hospitals with the best of devices and technology for improving health care services is boosting the market growth of surgical lights.

Supportive government policies and initiatives such as exemptions from taxes and duties for imported medical systems and drugs and subsidized rates for hospital establishments, to improve the country's health facilities are further contributing to the market growth of surgical lights globally. The increasing standards and regulatory approvals required from the government for operating room equipment are also growing the market for surgical lights as manufacturers are increasingly investing to expand their product portfolio as per regulatory standards across different regions or countries. Integra LifeSciences introduced a new Codman in April 2019 a specialty surgical product, including Integra Duo, LED surgical headlight.The growing geriatric population, due to the adoption of a better lifestyle, availability of better health facilities, and declining birth rate, is another factor that is positively impacting the market growth of surgical lights. According to the World Bank Data, the population ages 65 and above of the total population have increased from 7.49% in 2008 to 8.87% in 2018. Since aged people go through a relatively more number of surgeries, this continuous rise in the aging population will increase the demand for surgeries, thereby leading to the market growth of surgical lights during the forecast period.Major players of the surgical lights market include Hill-Rom Services Inc., Stryker, Getinge AB, Steris plc, Skytron, LLC, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd, S.I.M.E.O.N. Medical GmbH & Co. KG, Signify Holding, Engineered Medical Solutions Company, LLC d/b/a/ BihlerMed, and Integra LifeSciences Corporation Market DriversThe demand for surgical lights is increasing due to the rise in the number of surgical procedures. Further, the increasing regulatory approvals for the operating room equipment to offer better patient care across the various healthcare facilities are expected to drive the demand for surgical lights during the forecasted period. The key drivers of the surgical market include a rise in the number of accidents, increasing technological advancement, and the growth in the geriatric population. According to the recent advancement in the market, the LED lights are increasingly used due to their lesser tendency to burn the tissue by the heat generated when used for a longer duration. The rise in the product availability, accessibility of the healthcare facilities, and the high demand for well-equipped operating rooms by healthcare professionals and surgeons especially in the emerging regions are further expected to augment the market of the surgical lights.The expansion of the advanced healthcare facilities is another key driving factor of the market of the surgical lights. The healthcare system in the emerging economies is witnessing an influx of private players entering directly or through Public-Private-Partnership (PPPs) which is augmenting demand for the advanced healthcare facilities in these countries. The initiatives adopted by the government of China and India to offer advanced healthcare, increasing investment in the various healthcare institutions, and the subsidies provided to the organizations for the investment in the medical facilities. Also, the rise in the number of cardiovascular, dental surgeons, and neurological are increasing the usage of the surgical lights as the advanced led lights have a longer life cycle thus leading to the faster replacement of the lights in the operating rooms Segment AnalysisThe surgical lights market is segmented as LED Lights and Halogen Lights by type. LED is observed to hold a considerable market share as these offer long-term cost reduction, quantity and quality of the illumination and the adequate intensity of illumination is leading to increasing preference for the LED in the healthcare settings. The increase in demand is motivating the market players to offer advanced products. The introduction of the advanced LED lights has operational benefits over the halogen lights which is proving to be instrumental and is attracting demand by surgeons and other key decision-makers.While by application the surgical lights market is classified as Cardiac Surgery, Neurosurgery, Oncology, Gynaecological Surgery, ENT Surgery, and others. Cardiac surgery is estimated to hold a significant share in the market of the surgical lights by application and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecasted period. According to the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), heart disease is one of the leading causes of death for both women and men in the USA. One person dies every 37 seconds due to cardiovascular disease and around 647,000 Americans die from heart disease every year.The surgical lights market by end-users is segmented as hospital operating rooms, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. Hospital operating rooms are dominating the market of the surgical lights majorly due to the rising investment in building and expanding new hospitals in different regions, exponential growth in the advanced healthcare facilities in the countries including China, UAE, India, and Saudi Arabia. The rapidly developing hospital infrastructure including technologies and medical devices especially during pandemic is expected to drive the demand for surgical lights during the forecasted period. The ambulatory surgical center is expected to witness higher growth during the forecasted period as the patients are preferring their surgery in ambulatory surgical centers than in hospitals to avoid costly hospital bills. COVID-19 ImpactThe outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic has impacted every industry including healthcare. The lockdown that followed the pandemic and the change in the priority to the covid-19 patients affected the surgery-associated market for the patients dealing with the severe diseases and the patients going through resultant surgeries. Most of the countries with most cases of the covid-19 transformed their hospital beds to the covid-19 wards. This significantly impacted and reduced the number of dental, gynecological, cardiovascular, and other types of surgeries.

Key Topics Covered: 1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology 3. Executive Summary 4. Market Dynamics4.1. Market Drivers4.2. Market Restraints4.3. Porters Five Forces Analysis4.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers4.3.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers4.3.3. Threat of New Entrants4.3.4. Threat of Substitutes4.3.5. Competitive Rivalry in the Industry4.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis 5. Global Surgical Lights Market Analysis, By Type5.1. Introduction5.2. LED Lights5.3. Halogen Lights 6. Global Surgical Lights Market Analysis, By Application6.1. Introduction6.2. Cardiac Surgery6.3. Neurosurgery6.4. Oncology6.5. Gynaecological Surgery6.6. ENT Surgery6.7. Other 7. Global Surgical Lights Market Analysis, By End-User7.1. Introduction7.2. Hospital Operating Rooms7.3. Ambulatory Surgical Centers7.4. Others 8. Global Surgical Lights Market Analysis, By Geography8.1. Introduction8.2. North America8.2.1. North America Surgical Lights Market Analysis, By Type8.2.2. North America Surgical Lights Market Analysis, By Application8.2.3. North America Surgical Lights Market Analysis, By End-User8.2.4. By Country8.2.4.1. United States8.2.4.2. Canada8.2.4.3. Mexico8.3. South America8.3.1. South America Surgical Lights Market Analysis, By Type8.3.2. South America Surgical Lights Market Analysis, By Application8.3.3. South America Surgical Lights Market Analysis, By End-User8.3.4. By Country8.3.4.1. Brazil8.3.4.2. Argentina8.3.4.3. Others8.4. Europe8.4.1. Europe Surgical Lights Market Analysis, By Type8.4.2. Europe Surgical Lights Market Analysis, By Application8.4.3. Europe Surgical Lights Market Analysis, By End-User8.4.4. By Country8.4.4.1. Germany8.4.4.2. Spain8.4.4.3. United Kingdom8.4.4.4. France8.4.4.5. Others8.5. Middle East and Africa8.5.1. Middle East and Africa Surgical Lights Market Analysis, By Type8.5.2. Middle East and Africa Surgical Lights Market Analysis, By Application8.5.3. Middle East and Africa Surgical Lights Market Analysis, By End-User8.5.4. By Country8.5.4.1. Saudi Arabia8.5.4.2. South Africa8.5.4.3. Others8.6. Asia Pacific8.6.1. Asia Pacific Surgical Lights Market Analysis, By Type8.6.2. Asia Pacific Surgical Lights Market Analysis, By Application8.6.3. Asia Pacific Surgical Lights Market Analysis, By End-User8.6.4. By Country8.6.4.1. China8.6.4.2. Japan8.6.4.3. Australia8.6.4.4. India8.6.4.5. Others 9. Competitive Environment and Analysis9.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis9.2. Emerging Players and Market Lucrativeness9.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations9.4. Vendor Competitiveness Matrix 10. Company Profiles10.1. Hill-Rom Services Inc.10.2. Stryker10.3. Getinge AB10.4. Steris plc10.5. Skytron, LLC10.6. Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd10.7. S.I.M.E.O.N. Medical GmbH & Co. KG10.8. Signify Holding.10.9. Engineered Medical Solutions Company, LLC d/b/a/ BihlerMed10.10. Integra LifeSciences CorporationFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xy29ia

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-surgical-lights-industry-to-2026---by-type-application-end-user-and-geography-301296858.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

