2021 Louis Schwitzer Award Honors Biomedical Engineering For INDYCAR® Driver Safety

 2 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 55 th annual Louis Schwitzer Award was presented to Terry Trammell, M.D., for his work on biomedical engineering for INDYCAR ® Driver Safety earlier today at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS). Dr. Trammell's numerous contributions have advanced motorsports safety and prevented driver injuries. Utilizing a data driven approach, engineering principles and medical expertise, his efforts have been recognized across multiple motorsports safety organizations throughout the world.

"We are proud to once again sponsor the Louis Schwitzer Award - a program that goes beyond honoring the racers behind the wheels and instead highlights the innovation and engineering excellence behind the scenes of this world-class motorsport event," said Frédéric Lissalde, President and CEO, BorgWarner Inc. "Just like INDYCAR, BorgWarner is committed to maintaining and continuously improving our safety culture and Dr. Trammell has made some impressive strides in optimizing the vehicle safety for these drivers."

In addition to Dr. Trammell's renowned orthopedic abilities, his undergraduate degree is in chemical engineering with a specialization in biomedical engineering. From the early 1990s he has worked to develop definitive data from racing crashes using the latest technology. From the earliest accident data recorders to later units like the new ADR4, Dr. Trammell has been integral to their development. The resulting G-force database has been used to continuously develop improved race car materials and design.

Presented by engineers to engineers, this annual award memorializes the innovative spirit of Louis Schwitzer, an automotive engineer and pioneer who won the first automobile race at IMS in 1909. Each year the award is presented to innovative engineers who have developed cutting-edge concepts that improve competitive potential and focus on advancements that increase the safety, performance or efficiency of Indy 500 racecars. Award recipients receive $10,000 and their names added to the Louis Schwitzer Award trophy, which sits at the IMS Museum.

Beyond sponsoring this engineer-focused award, BorgWarner contributes to the excitement of the Indianapolis 500 in a variety of other ways. Every year, the Indy 500 winner receives the honor of being presented with the iconic Borg-Warner Trophy ® and having the likeness of their face sculpted and permanently affixed to the trophy. Similarly, the victor will receive a BorgWarner Championship Driver's Trophy ® or " Baby Borg" - a miniature version of the Borg-Warner Trophy - as their personal keepsake. The global product leader in delivering innovative and sustainable mobility solutions for the vehicle market also is the Official Turbocharger Partner of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, supplying its EFR™ (Engineered for Racing) turbochargers to boost the engines of racecars participating in the Indianapolis 500. BorgWarner also adds $20,000 each year to a rolling jackpot intended for the next back-to-back winner of the Indy 500. This year, Takuma Sato has his chance at the prize money, which currently sits at $380,000.

About BorgWarnerBorgWarner Inc. (BWA) - Get Report is a global product leader in delivering innovative and sustainable mobility solutions for the vehicle market. Building on its original equipment expertise, BorgWarner also brings market leading product and service solutions to the global aftermarket. With manufacturing and technical facilities in 96 locations in 24 countries, the company employs approximately 50,000 worldwide. For more information, please visit borgwarner.com.

The Borg-Warner Trophy ®, BorgWarner Championship Driver's Trophy ®, and BorgWarner Championship Team Owner's Trophy ® are trademarks of BorgWarner Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements:This press release may contain forward-looking statements as contemplated by the 1995 Private Securities Litigation Reform Act that are based on management's current outlook, expectations, estimates and projections. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "continues," "could," "designed," "effect," "estimates," "evaluates," "expects," "forecasts," "goal," "guidance," "initiative," "intends," "may," "outlook," "plans," "potential," "predicts," "project," "pursue," "seek," "should," "target," "when," "will," "would," and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Further, all statements, other than statements of historical fact contained or incorporated by reference in this press release that we expect or anticipate will or may occur in the future regarding our financial position, business strategy and measures to implement that strategy, including changes to operations, competitive strengths, goals, expansion and growth of our business and operations, plans, references to future success and other such matters, are forward-looking statements. Accounting estimates, such as those described under the heading "Critical Accounting Policies and Estimates" in Item 7 of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 ("Form 10-K"), are inherently forward-looking. All forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and analyses made by us in light of our experience and our perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors we believe are appropriate in the circumstances. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance, and the Company's actual results may differ materially from those expressed, projected or implied in or by the forward-looking statements.

You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond our control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed, projected or implied in or by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties, among others, include: uncertainties regarding the extent and duration of impacts of matters associated with COVID-19, including additional production disruptions; the failure to realize the expected benefits of the acquisition of Delphi Technologies PLC that the Company completed on October 1, 2020; the failure to promptly and effectively integrate acquired businesses; the potential for unknown or inestimable liabilities relating to acquired businesses; our dependence on automotive and truck production, both of which are highly cyclical and subject to disruptions; our reliance on major OEM customers; commodities availability and pricing; supply disruptions; fluctuations in interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates; availability of credit; our dependence on key management; our dependence on information systems; the uncertainty of the global economic environment; the outcome of existing or any future legal proceedings, including litigation with respect to various claims; future changes in laws and regulations, including, by way of example, tariffs, in the countries in which we operate; impacts from any potential future acquisition or divestiture transactions; and the other risks, including by way of example, pandemics and quarantines, noted in reports that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Item 1A, "Risk Factors" in our most recently-filed Form 10-K and in our most recently-filed Form 10-Q. We do not undertake any obligation to update or announce publicly any updates to or revisions to any of the forward-looking statements in this press release to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions, circumstances, or assumptions underlying the statements.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2021-louis-schwitzer-award-honors-biomedical-engineering-for-indycar-driver-safety-301297030.html

SOURCE BorgWarner

