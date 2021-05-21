Events on the Kellogg calendar

(KELLOGG, ID) Kellogg has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Kellogg:

March for Jesus Silver Valley Kellogg, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 10:00 AM

March For Jesus. Is a parade of worship and celebration in the streets of our community.

Silveroxx Mountain Bike Festival Kellogg, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Silveroxx Mountain Bike Festival returns for 2021! We will have a full slate of events this year, including a chainless race, a downhill race, and the infamous top-to-bottom Super D race. Stay...

Alma - live music Kingston, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 1480 Coeur D'Alene River Rd, Kingston, ID

Alma (say it like "Alamo") lives in Western North Carolina. She plays patchwork music: country, folk, and Appalachian roots sewn together to make something unique. Songwriting is cheaper than...

Matt Renner Band Kingston, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 1480 Coeur D'Alene River Rd, Kingston, ID

The Matt Renner band will be onstage with fabulous country and bluegrass. Prime rib - slow-cooked in The Snake Pit's smoker - will be served from 4 pm until we sell out. You don't want to miss this!

Tod Hornby live at The Snake Pit Kingston, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Address: 1480 Coeur D'Alene River Rd, Kingston, ID

Tod Hornby is bringing his acoustic magic back to the Pit! Prime Rib - slow-cooked in The Snake Pit's smokers - will be served from 4 pm until we sell out. Tod will be playing from 6:00 - 8:00...