Ronda events calendar

JVC at Piccione Vineyards Ronda, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Address: 2364 Cedar Forest Rd, Ronda, NC

Join JVC while he plays Classic Rock and random Country from the 70's-90's on his acoustic guitar! James also mixes in lots of his original written songs that people continue to learn to love! Be...

Beginners Yoga with Kelly Elkin, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon May 05, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Mon May 05, 03:30 PM

Address: 122 E Main St, Elkin, NC

Our most physically challenging yoga class at Yoga on Main. Room is warmed, 75 minute class. Get ready to work! About this event ($10 Drop In or Class Card) Open to anyone willing to push...

BMLB at Skull Camp Elkin, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 12:00 PM

Address: 2000 N Bridge St, Elkin, NC

BMLB at Skull Camp at Skull Camp, 1980 N Bridge St, Elkin, United States on Sun May 30 2021 at 03:00 pm

The Martha Bassett Show presents Dom Flemons Elkin, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 129 W Main St, Elkin, NC

The Martha Bassett Show is streaming live from the historic Reeves Theater in Elkin, NC and features national artists, fresh local faces and the music of Martha Bassett.

In the Vineyard Workshop: Flowering Ronda, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 10:00 AM

Address: 2364 Cedar Forest Rd, Ronda, NC

Join us for the third workshop of our In the Vineyard series. Get out in the vineyard with us to learn all about inflorescence and flowering, all while enjoying a wine tasting. RSVP required. $50...