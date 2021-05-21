newsbreak-logo
La Plata, MO

La Plata calendar: Coming events

La Plata Bulletin
 1 day ago

(LA PLATA, MO) Live events are coming to La Plata.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the La Plata area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oB2kt_0a7Cq48800

Mike Walker @ The NEMO Fair

Kirksville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 06:30 PM

Address: 2700 E Illinois St, Kirksville, MO

Mike Walker proves that there’s nothing more entertaining than a gifted impressionist! An incredibly talented mimic, Walker brings his repertoire of more than fifty celebrities to one stage. He...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Edib7_0a7Cq48800

Slow Burn Yoga w/ Taylor

Kirksville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 09:00 AM

Address: 316 N Elson St, Kirksville, MO

DONATION CLASS Slow Burn Yoga combines traditional yoga postures with isometric holds, body weight movements and cardio to keep your heart rate going, all while listening to upbeat music. This...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hRM3P_0a7Cq48800

Nature Poetry

Kirksville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: 20431 MO-157, Kirksville, MO

Let nature be your inspiration while you use a few tips and techniques to write your own poetry. All supplies will be provided but you may bring your own paper and writing utensil if you prefer...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UN7o4_0a7Cq48800

Chariton River Rally

Novinger, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

First, the 2021 Chariton River Rally will be the 10th annual rally. Next, this weekend rally is sponsored by the Chariton River Association, which is a nonprofit benefitting the communities in...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Pmtlc_0a7Cq48800

SIP & FLOW

Kirksville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 06:30 PM

Address: 115 N Elson St, Kirksville, MO

Join Mystic Meadows Yoga and SIP Downtown for a SIP & FLOW. :: A 1-hr Slow Flow yoga class, suitable for all-levels, will be guided by Amanda at Mystic Meadows Yoga Studio. After class, yogis are...

La Plata, MO
ABOUT

With La Plata Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Kirksville, MOktvo.com

Adair County Public Library summer reading program begins May 31

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A northeast Missouri library is excited to announce when its summer reading program will begin. The Adair County Public Library’s summer reading program starts on May 31. This year’s theme is “Tails and Tales”. Participants under four-years-old will earn prizes as they work towards a goal of...
Kirksville, MOKirksville Daily Express & Crier

ATSU holds spring commencement with 173 graduates

A.T. Still University-Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine held its commencement on May 15 at Pershing Arena. This was the 185th graduating class of doctors of osteopathic medicine (DO) from ATSU-KCOM. On Saturday, there were 169 DO graduates, and four additional students who graduated with master of biomedical sciences degrees. Of...
Kirksville, MOktvo.com

Kirksville High seniors celebrated with parade on Sunday afternoon

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — May is graduation season and for one Heartland school, organizers hope to start a new tradition. On Sunday afternoon, Kirksville High School seniors had their first-ever car parade. Organizers believed this would be a great way for the Kirksville community to celebrate these student’s accomplishments. The parade...
Kirksville, MOnolangroupmedia.com

In Kirksville, we are still teaching teenagers

Aising teenagers in today’s world can be a daunting task, no matter where you live, your socioeconomic status, or years of experience as a parent. Few adults understand that times are changing, that kids today are under different stressors and exposed to more than kids/teens were even just 15 years ago.