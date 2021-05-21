La Plata calendar: Coming events

(LA PLATA, MO) Live events are coming to La Plata.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the La Plata area:

Mike Walker @ The NEMO Fair Kirksville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 06:30 PM

Address: 2700 E Illinois St, Kirksville, MO

Mike Walker proves that there’s nothing more entertaining than a gifted impressionist! An incredibly talented mimic, Walker brings his repertoire of more than fifty celebrities to one stage. He...

Slow Burn Yoga w/ Taylor Kirksville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 09:00 AM

Address: 316 N Elson St, Kirksville, MO

DONATION CLASS Slow Burn Yoga combines traditional yoga postures with isometric holds, body weight movements and cardio to keep your heart rate going, all while listening to upbeat music. This...

Nature Poetry Kirksville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: 20431 MO-157, Kirksville, MO

Let nature be your inspiration while you use a few tips and techniques to write your own poetry. All supplies will be provided but you may bring your own paper and writing utensil if you prefer...

Chariton River Rally Novinger, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

First, the 2021 Chariton River Rally will be the 10th annual rally. Next, this weekend rally is sponsored by the Chariton River Association, which is a nonprofit benefitting the communities in...

SIP & FLOW Kirksville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 06:30 PM

Address: 115 N Elson St, Kirksville, MO

Join Mystic Meadows Yoga and SIP Downtown for a SIP & FLOW. :: A 1-hr Slow Flow yoga class, suitable for all-levels, will be guided by Amanda at Mystic Meadows Yoga Studio. After class, yogis are...