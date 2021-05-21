Coming soon: Crouse events

newsbreak-logo
(CROUSE, NC) Crouse is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Crouse:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z4rhd_0a7Cq3FP00

Spring Art Crawl

Lincolnton, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 02:00 PM

An evening of art, both visual and performing, hosted by businesses in historic Downtown Lincolnton as well as on the lawn of the Courthouse. It is a night of community, as we gather to support...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vggn1_0a7Cq3FP00

Bishop's Visit

Lincolnton, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed May 05, 03:00 PM

The Rt. Rev. Bishop José A. McLoughlin will be joining the Episcopal Churches of Lincolnton, NC to celebrate the Rev. Elizabeth B. Tester's new ministries at St. Luke's & Our Saviour.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q7uR0_0a7Cq3FP00

6 Shooters Gun Show – Lincolnton

Lincolnton, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 1306 Country Club Rd, Lincolnton, NC

The 6 Shooters Gun Show – Lincolnton will be held on Jul 31st – Aug 1st, 2021 in Lincolnton, NC. This Lincolnton gun show is held at Veterans of Foreign Wars and hosted by 6 Shooters Gun Shows...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16Z0EX_0a7Cq3FP00

Lincolnton Hangout

Lincolnton, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 03:00 PM

Address: 2770 Highland Dr, Lincolnton, NC

Join us at Highland Drive Park in Lincolnton for food and fun on May 23rd. 🍔🌭🍪 Everyone is welcome, but we need to you click the ✅GOING button so we know how much food to bring! This is a...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TkGvc_0a7Cq3FP00

JV Baseball @ Cherryville HS

Cherryville, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Thu May 05, 03:00 PM

Address: 313 Ridge Ave, Cherryville, NC

The Cherryville (NC) varsity baseball team has a home conference game vs. Highland School of Technology (Gastonia, NC) on Thursday, May 27 @ 7p.

