Cars

Minister Alghabra Marks North American Safe Boating Awareness Week And Announces Funding To Organizations That Promote Safe Boating Practices

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 2 days ago

OTTAWA, ON, May 21, 2021 /CNW/ - In Canada, the May long weekend often marks the start of our boating season. Boating has increased in popularity since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has resulted in an increase in incidents. The Government of Canada takes the safety and security of boaters in Canada—whether for recreational or commercial purposes—very seriously.

With the launch of the North American Safe Boating Awareness Week, the Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, today announced more than $3.6 million in funding for recreational boating safety projects under Canada's Boating Safety Contribution Program. These projects aim to help Canadians and Indigenous Peoples stay safe on the water by raising public awareness and education of boating safety issues, practices, and behaviours.

The full list of 2021-22 recipients under Canada's Boating Safety Contribution Program is available online. In addition, Transport Canada is now accepting applications under the Recreational Boating Safety Component for projects that will begin in 2022-23.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, whether you are on a boat or on land, please remember to:

  • follow the guidance of your local public health authority
  • continue to take steps to limit the spread of COVID-19
  • wear a non-medical mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible

North American Safe Boating Awareness Week is an opportunity to remind all boaters of the importance of boating safely, including wearing a lifejacket, being prepared, making a plan, boating sober, and following COVID-19 public health guidance. The Government of Canada will continue take action and raise awareness to ensure boaters in Canada safely enjoy the boating season.

Quotes

"North American Safe Boating Awareness Week is an opportunity to reflect on safe boating practices and recognize the work of our partners and stakeholders in promoting safe boating. The recipients of this year's Boating Safety Contribution Program will provide important awareness and education to help keep our waters safe for all. Boaters: please enjoy boating season on our beautiful waterways safely and responsibly."

The Honourable Omar Alghabra Minister of Transport

Quick Facts

  • Transport Canada's Office of Boating Safety supports prevention-based programs and encourages safe boating practices and compliance with safety regulations.
  • The Recreational Boating Safety component of the Boating Safety Contribution Program funds up to 75% of total eligible project expenditures, up to a maximum of $400,000 per recipient. A total of $1 million is available every year on an ongoing basis.
  • The Small Vessel Safety component of the Boating Safety Contribution Program funds up to 75% of total eligible project expenditures, up to a maximum of $200,000 per recipient. A total of $2 million is available under the Small Vessel Safety component for the 2021-22 fiscal year for one year only.
  • The Small Vessel Safety Component is part of the Government of Canada's response to Recommendation 12 of the Canada Energy Regulator's (formerly the National Energy Board) Reconsideration Report on the Trans Mountain Expansion (TMX) project.
  • Since 2009, the Boating Safety Contribution Program has funded 106 recreational boating safety projects across Canada totalling $14.9 million.
  • According to the Canadian Red Cross, there are an average of 111 water-related fatalities while boating each year. Nearly 90 per cent of boaters who drowned were not wearing, or not properly wearing, a lifejacket.

Associated Links

Transport Canada is online at www.tc.gc.ca. Subscribe to e-news or stay connected through RSS, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Flickr to keep up to date on the latest from Transport Canada.

This news release may be made available in alternative formats for persons living with visual disabilities.

SOURCE Transport Canada

