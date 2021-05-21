Inglis events coming up

(INGLIS, FL) Live events are coming to Inglis.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Inglis:

Powered Parachute Sport Pilot Training Dunnellon, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Address: 14968 SW 110th St, Dunnellon, FL

Training and testing for beginning and existing pilots. If you are a beginner, this training leads to your Pilot Certificate with a Sport Pilot Rating and an Endorsement for Powered Parachute...

Craig Hand @ B's Yankeetown, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 06:00 PM

Address: 6621 Riverside Dr, Yankeetown, FL

Craig Hand will be performing at B's May 22nd from 5-9 Beer and wine available in the office Food available at Chikn Butt Cafe!

COOPER GREER: Acoustic Show Yankeetown, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 03:00 PM

Narth Carolina Singer/Songwriter Cooper Greer will be rockin' the river at B's Marina and Campground for the first time. His hit songs, Back Around and Radio have been crowd favorites and a CR...

Full Moon Paddle & Meditation Dunnellon, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 06:30 PM

Come start your Memorial Weekend with a mystical adventure! Join us for a Full Moon ? Paddle & Meditation experience on Friday, May 28th from 6:30 - 9:30pm Experience cost is $45 when you bring...

Hookin’ for Habitat Fishing Tournament Inglis, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 01:00 PM

Address: 39 w Hwy 40 W, Inglis, FL

A Saltwater Fishing Tournament for Habitat for Humanity of Marion County hosted by Kountry Girl Salon (Missy King). Presented by Freedom Boat Club of Tampa Bay & Plantation on Crystal River with...