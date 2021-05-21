PAI And Renowned Artist Synthia SAINT JAMES Announce New Partnership To Lift Up Advocacy And Activism Through Art

WASHINGTON, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, PAI announced a new partnership with celebrated and award-winning artist, Synthia SAINT JAMES. The collaboration leverages original artwork created by Ms. SAINT JAMES to increase support for PAI's global efforts to achieve sexual and reproductive health and rights for all and tackle root causes perpetuating inequities in access to quality health care, services and support.

Ms. SAINT JAMES is a world-renowned multicultural visual artist, award-winning author and illustrator of children's books, whose art has graced the covers of over 75 books. She is highly celebrated for designing the first Kwanzaa stamp for the United States Postal Service in 1997. Her second design was released in 2016 — a "forever" Kwanzaa stamp. SAINT JAMES is the recipient of more than two dozen awards, including the prestigious Trumpet Award, an honorary doctorate degree from Saint Augustine's University and a History Maker Award. She is also noted for the international cover art of Terry McMillan's book "Waiting to Exhale." With roots in Los Angeles, CA and the Bronx, NY, and of African American, Cherokee and Haitian heritage, she currently resides in Los Angeles.

"We are honored that Synthia SAINT JAMES is putting her art and voice behind PAI's ambitious agenda to advance gender equality and sexual and reproductive health and rights for women, youth and communities that have faced discrimination and disinvestment here and abroad," said PAI President and CEO Nabeeha Kazi Hutchins. "PAI's partnership with Ms. SAINT JAMES is a powerful representation of how the intersection of art and advocacy can drive activism, lift up voices for change and propel a movement for the fundamental right to sexual and reproductive health for all."

The creative arts have historically been an important driver for social change and justice. With SAINT JAMES' creations, unity, diversity, inclusion, strength and resilience are on bold display. These values are also held by PAI and guide the organization's work.

"It is such a pleasure to create this artwork for PAI and bring forward a message of strength, justice and progress," said Synthia SAINT JAMES. "The arts have the power to inspire and bring in many voices, and it is voice that sparks change, sustains progress and builds solidarity. This piece, titled 'HER Voice for Empowerment,' will celebrate the journey to achieve sexual and reproductive health and rights that PAI and its partners from around the world have been on for 56 years, and I am proud to be a part of it."

Ms. SAINT JAMES' completed artwork will be unveiled as part of a new major fundraising and advocacy campaign kickoff this summer under PAI's new executive leadership.

"Having Ms. SAINT JAMES support PAI and our funded partners enables us to have new and urgent conversations that are critical for exponential gains toward sexual and reproductive health, human rights and gender equality," said Kate Duis, PAI's director of individual giving. "PAI already has an incredibly strong network of supporters and champions, and we are so excited for many more to join us, as they will undoubtedly be inspired by Ms. SAINT JAMES' colorful vision of love, justice, health and hope."

About PAI PAI champions policies that put women in charge of their reproductive health. We work with policymakers in Washington, D.C. and our network of partners around the world to remove roadblocks between women and the services and supplies they need. For 56 years, we have helped women succeed by upholding their basic rights. To learn more, visit pai.org.

About Synthia SAINT JAMES Synthia SAINT JAMES is a world-renowned multicultural visual artist, award-winning author and illustrator of 17 children's books. She has authored an autobiographical art marketing book, several books of poetry, affirmation books and a cookbook. Her latest book is titled "Healers, Orishas, Shamans and Deities: The Healing Art of Synthia SAINT JAMES." SAINT JAMES is also a popular keynote speaker and public art designer who has garnered numerous awards over her career of 50-plus years. SAINT JAMES' artwork has been included in International Group Exhibitions since 1980 in countries such as France, South Korea, Sweden, Canada and Poland. Her art has also been featured in many U.S. art embassies since the 1990s, and is currently on display in Accra, Ghana and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. To learn more, visit www.AtelierSynthiaSAINTJAMES.com.

