newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

PAI And Renowned Artist Synthia SAINT JAMES Announce New Partnership To Lift Up Advocacy And Activism Through Art

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 2 days ago

WASHINGTON, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, PAI announced a new partnership with celebrated and award-winning artist, Synthia SAINT JAMES. The collaboration leverages original artwork created by Ms. SAINT JAMES to increase support for PAI's global efforts to achieve sexual and reproductive health and rights for all and tackle root causes perpetuating inequities in access to quality health care, services and support.

Ms. SAINT JAMES is a world-renowned multicultural visual artist, award-winning author and illustrator of children's books, whose art has graced the covers of over 75 books. She is highly celebrated for designing the first Kwanzaa stamp for the United States Postal Service in 1997. Her second design was released in 2016 — a "forever" Kwanzaa stamp. SAINT JAMES is the recipient of more than two dozen awards, including the prestigious Trumpet Award, an honorary doctorate degree from Saint Augustine's University and a History Maker Award. She is also noted for the international cover art of Terry McMillan's book "Waiting to Exhale." With roots in Los Angeles, CA and the Bronx, NY, and of African American, Cherokee and Haitian heritage, she currently resides in Los Angeles.

"We are honored that Synthia SAINT JAMES is putting her art and voice behind PAI's ambitious agenda to advance gender equality and sexual and reproductive health and rights for women, youth and communities that have faced discrimination and disinvestment here and abroad," said PAI President and CEO Nabeeha Kazi Hutchins. "PAI's partnership with Ms. SAINT JAMES is a powerful representation of how the intersection of art and advocacy can drive activism, lift up voices for change and propel a movement for the fundamental right to sexual and reproductive health for all."

The creative arts have historically been an important driver for social change and justice. With SAINT JAMES' creations, unity, diversity, inclusion, strength and resilience are on bold display. These values are also held by PAI and guide the organization's work.

"It is such a pleasure to create this artwork for PAI and bring forward a message of strength, justice and progress," said Synthia SAINT JAMES. "The arts have the power to inspire and bring in many voices, and it is voice that sparks change, sustains progress and builds solidarity. This piece, titled 'HER Voice for Empowerment,' will celebrate the journey to achieve sexual and reproductive health and rights that PAI and its partners from around the world have been on for 56 years, and I am proud to be a part of it."

Ms. SAINT JAMES' completed artwork will be unveiled as part of a new major fundraising and advocacy campaign kickoff this summer under PAI's new executive leadership.

"Having Ms. SAINT JAMES support PAI and our funded partners enables us to have new and urgent conversations that are critical for exponential gains toward sexual and reproductive health, human rights and gender equality," said Kate Duis, PAI's director of individual giving. "PAI already has an incredibly strong network of supporters and champions, and we are so excited for many more to join us, as they will undoubtedly be inspired by Ms. SAINT JAMES' colorful vision of love, justice, health and hope."

For updates, please follow PAI on Facebook (@paiwdc), Twitter (@pai_org) and Instagram (@pai_org).

About PAI PAI champions policies that put women in charge of their reproductive health. We work with policymakers in Washington, D.C. and our network of partners around the world to remove roadblocks between women and the services and supplies they need. For 56 years, we have helped women succeed by upholding their basic rights. To learn more, visit pai.org.

About Synthia SAINT JAMES Synthia SAINT JAMES is a world-renowned multicultural visual artist, award-winning author and illustrator of 17 children's books. She has authored an autobiographical art marketing book, several books of poetry, affirmation books and a cookbook. Her latest book is titled "Healers, Orishas, Shamans and Deities: The Healing Art of Synthia SAINT JAMES." SAINT JAMES is also a popular keynote speaker and public art designer who has garnered numerous awards over her career of 50-plus years. SAINT JAMES' artwork has been included in International Group Exhibitions since 1980 in countries such as France, South Korea, Sweden, Canada and Poland. Her art has also been featured in many U.S. art embassies since the 1990s, and is currently on display in Accra, Ghana and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. To learn more, visit www.AtelierSynthiaSAINTJAMES.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pai-and-renowned-artist-synthia-saint-james-announce-new-partnership-to-lift-up-advocacy-and-activism-through-art-301296909.html

SOURCE PAI

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
246
Followers
13K+
Post
41K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James
Person
Saint Augustine
Person
Terry Mcmillan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Arts#Art World#Creative Arts#American Art#Public Art#Activism#Cover Art#Honorary Doctorate#Kwanzaa#Trumpet Award#African American#Haitian#Instagram#Twitter#University#Ms Saint James#Pai President#Advocacy#Pai Pai#Collaboration
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
Country
Poland
Country
Sweden
News Break
Arts
News Break
Facebook
Related
Musicsflcn.com

U.S. Based Soca Artist, Julius The Artist Comes Through for the Caribbean Community

[NEW YORK] – The dark clouds are slowly rolling away for creatives in the U.S. Among them, Caribbean entertainers who’ve been held up for over a year. For many in the entertainment industry around the world, the pandemic has caused devastation. International reports suggest that other than the aviation industry, the entertainment industry has been hardest hit. There is a glimmer of light now however, and for one Caribbean creative residing in New York city. A year of introspection and silence, has stimulated creativity in the most incredible way.
Visual Artwhattheythink.com

The Centrale Unveils Abstract Mural by World-Renowned Artist Tony Sjöman in Partnership with LX Collection

LX Collection Tapped by Ceruzzi Properties to Create Buzz-Worthy Mural at New Pelli Clarke Pelli-Designed Luxury Condominium. New York, N.Y. – Global real estate platform LX Collection is pleased to unveil a stunning new ‘cityscape-inspired’ abstract mural at The Centrale created by world-renowned Scandinavian artist Tony "Rubin" Sjöman. “The mural...
Visual ArtReporter

World-Renowned Artist May Pang Presents John Lennon's Lost Weekend Experience, The "Walls and Bridges" NFT Collection, in Partnership with McCartney Multimedia and Oasis Digital Studios

Exclusive collection of never-before-seen photographs of John cinematically enhanced and created with AR-technology to be sold as limited edition, Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) TORONTO and VANCOUVER, BC and ERIE, Pa. and LOS ANGELES and NEW YORK, May 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. (CSE: LQID) (OTC: TRWRF) (FRA: 4T51), ImagineAR Inc. (CSE: IP) (OTCQB: IPNFF), McCartney Multimedia Inc. and Oasis Digital Studios proudly announce a truly historical collaboration, revealing new, never-before-seen photos of Rock Legend, John Lennon, that drops for viewing today, as part of an exclusive group of 15 limited edition photographic and animated NFTs with AR enhancements, that recount the original inspiration of John's Walls and Bridges album cover art. Music enthusiasts and John Lennon fans will be able to purchase these NFTs in two special offerings, as original format, variations, and cinematics, starting May 19th, gaining digital ownership of a representation of a very personal time in his life. Most of these photos have never been seen publicly before and have been preserved as part of music history.
Unofficial Networks

Legendary Ski Artist James Niehues Announces Bold New Project

If you’ve skied or snowboarded in the United States, it’s more than likely that you have seen the artwork of trail map artist James Niehues. Niehues has illustrated trail maps for over 200 ski areas worldwide, and his style is unmistakable. Now, the legendary artist is ready to move into...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Blockchain-as-a-Service Provider Domineum Announces Partnership With NChain & BSV Blockchain

LONDON, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Domineum, a London-based software development firm, today announces that it has entered into a partnership arrangement with nChain, a provider of data integrity solutions built by their in-house blockchain experts. The companies will work together to identify further commercial opportunities to migrate Domineum's current data solutions to become 'Blockchain-as-a-Service' (BaaS) products built on the Bitcoin SV (BSV) blockchain.
MusicHouston Chronicle

World Renowned Angel City Chorale Announces New Summer Concert; Aims to Inspire Others to "Play It Forward"

Angel City Chorale’s virtual music celebration premieres June 5, 2021. America’s Got Talent’s Golden Buzzer-winning vocal sensation Angel City Chorale, led by Sue Fink, Artistic Director, announced today their Summer virtual music extravaganza, "Play it Forward," premiering globally on June 5, 2021 at 6:00pm PDT. Celebrating its 28th year, the joyful concert will feature songs that include themes of unity, civil rights, homelessness and the environment, along with vignettes showcasing the group’s outreach activities and commitment to the community.
EntertainmentThe Guardian

New Deal For Artists: an unearthed film on how arts funding should work

In America, the culture war over state funding of arts programs never really ends, but rather assumes slightly altered forms over time. The latest battle lines have formed around Broadway, in desperate need of an infusion of cash from the government to survive the pandemic, much to the chagrin of budget-slashing conservatives. Not so long ago, the debate centered on Andres Serrano’s urine-soaked crucifix Piss Christ, intended as an improbable expression of faith yet overwritten as an act of sacrilege by an outraged Christian right. Though it takes up an absurdly minuscule amount of tax revenue, the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) attracts more heat than most federal ventures, to the point that attacking it has become something of a national tradition for Republicans – one that predates the NEA itself.
Businessmartechseries.com

Content Guru Unveils New Partnership with Wavenet, Announces Major Joint Win

Europe’s leader in cloud contact centre technology, Content Guru, today announced its exciting new partnership with prominent British managed-services provider, Wavenet. The move is part of Content Guru’s ongoing strategy of integrating with high-value partners in key markets. Content Guru and Wavenet’s new alliance is built upon a shared mission...
Businesswinebusiness.com

ATPGroup and Imerys Announce New Partnership

Windsor, CA (May 18, 2021) ATPGroup and Imerys announce a new collaboration to provide filtration solutions for producers of wine, juice, beer, and other beverages. With a shared commitment to innovation, sustainability, product safety, and high quality, the partnership will bring added value to the industries they serve and help their customers increase productivity, reduce costs, and save time.
Chattanooga, TNutc.edu

New head of the UTC Department of Art is announced

Angie To, an artist whose works have been exhibited nationally and internationally, has been named the new head of the Department of Art at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. She will start July 1. “I am honored to be entrusted with the leadership of this vibrant and dedicated community...
Corning, NYCorning Evening Times

West End Gallery announces new art arrivals

West End Gallery, 12 W. Market St., Corning, recently announced the arrival of new oil paintings by Martin A. Poole. Paintings are currently available and will be sold unframed with unframed pricing. Sizes range from 8 inches by 11 inches to 12 inches by 12 inches. For information: bit.ly/3boah4v.
Visual Artartfixdaily.com

Contemporary Art Gallery Online Announces an International Call for Artists to Participate in the 8th Annual 2021 “ALL Abstraction” Art Competition & Exhibition

Contemporary Art Gallery Online has opened the “ALL Abstraction” Art Competition and Exhibition. Entries are accepted from May 17th, 2021 to June 13th, 2021. Contemporary Art Gallery Online encourages entries from all 2D and 3D artists regardless of their experience or education in the art field. An exhibition of all entrants will be held online from June 16th to July 13h, 2021. Artists should submit their best representational and non-representational art. This competition will be judged within three categories: Paintings/Drawings, Photography/Digital Art, and Mixed Media/3-Dimensional Art. Competition Results posted: June 28st, 2021.
Agricultureandnowuknow.com

The Produce Moms® Announces New Podcast Partnership

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - When I’m not writing trade news, you can usually find me, like other consumers and our fellow industry members, listening to a podcast. As the media format only continues to grow in popularity, The Produce Moms®, along with a USDA-funded Family and Consumer Sciences Educator project, have revealed a new joint venture that includes a mini-podcast series. The venture kicks off today, May 21, with an introductory episode of the project already launched on May 10.
Saint Louis, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

St. Louis renowned artist, John Pils, to sell original graphics

John Pils, renowned St. Louis Artist, will be selling several of his original pencil drawn graphics. They will be on display at Room for Art Gallery, located in Washington, Missouri. The first piece to be featured will be The Original of the St. Louis Arena. This piece is in full color, hand water colored by John. Room for Art Gallery is located at 124 West Main Street in Historic Washington, Missouri. The Gallery is open Tuesday through Thursday 10 am to 5:30 pm and Fridays and Saturdays 10 am to 4:30 pm. Open some Sundays including Festival weekends. Gallery can be reached at 636-259-1119. For additional information, email at JohnPilsArt@yahoo.com.
Miami, FLcultureowl.com

New World School of the Arts Partnership

Commissioner and Mitchell Wolfson Sr Foundation have announced a new partnership to accelerate the careers of local artists who attended New World School of the Arts (NWSA) as well as to cultivate new art collectors who support NWSA alumni artists' contributions to Miami and society. The partnership, underwritten by a...
Visual ArtCBS News

George Floyd's death sparks street art movement

George Floyd's death has been a driving force for racial injustice protests across the U.S., but his murder also sparked a movement in the art world. Todd Lawrence and Heather Shirey, co-directors of Urban Art Mapping Research Project and professors at the University of St. Thomas, spoke with CBSN's Tanya Rivero about street art becoming an outlet for activists the world.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Dot

‘No one’s gangstalking’: Karen harasses Asian family in park, guy steps in to help—then he name-checks Public Freakout on video

A Karen harassing an Asian family in a park, and then being confronted by other park visitors for her behavior, was captured in a viral video posted Saturday. The TikTok video, originally shared by user @_numlock, has been since shared to r/PublicFreakout, a Reddit subreddit “dedicated to people freaking out, melting down, losing their cool, or being weird in public.” It’s home to a significant number of Karen videos, and the end of the TikTok actually name-checks the subreddit.
Musicinfluencive.com

Up-and-Coming Hip Hop Artist Dubwork Is Creating His Dream Life Through Music

Dubwork is an Afro Dominican Hip Hop artist from Harlem, New Jersey. He has been working on his craft for quite some time now and is looking to advance his career in the music industry. Having started his career with his debut project “Dreams,” Dubwork has since then completed the album trilogy and has used his English and Spanish influence to create a unique sound his fans have come to know and love.
Visual Artvisitbuffaloniagara.com

Arts Collaboratory Bringing Internationally Renowned Artist for New Mural Project

It’s taken UB’s Arts Collaboratory no time to establish its presence both in Buffalo and beyond. Its latest coup is striking a working relationship with New York-based gallery owner, Stefania Bortolami and British-born painter, Cecily Brown. According to the Collaboratory’s director, Bronwyn Keenan, “During the time we’ve all had to work and create remotely, I’ve had the opportunity to reach out and tell Buffalo’s story to a number of people previously unfamiliar with the richness of the City’s cultural heritage and growing reputation as an art hub.”