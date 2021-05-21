Coming soon: Keenesburg events

newsbreak-logo
(KEENESBURG, CO) Live events are coming to Keenesburg.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Keenesburg:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oegnR_0a7CpxBh00

Fitting and Showmanship Clinic

Keenesburg, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 7758 Co Rd 59, Keenesburg, CO

FREE clinic to learn and improve clipping, fitting, daily haircare, feeding, and showmanship for your projects.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aVh1y_0a7CpxBh00

Child Care: T . Th (May) - Fort Lupton, CO 2021

Fort Lupton, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue May 05, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Thu May 05, 10:00 AM

Address: 203 S Harrison Ave, Fort Lupton, CO

Description Child care is now being offered by registration. Upon arrival, please check in at the front desk, then walk your child up to the teen room for a quick health scan. Please bring a toy...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZE643_0a7CpxBh00

SRA 2021: Sticky Bugs

Hudson, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 100 Beech St, Hudson, CO

SRA 2021: Sticky Bugs Greeley Tribune Calendar - Greeley, Colorado Events

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m196p_0a7CpxBh00

Money 101

Hudson, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed May 05, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Wed May 05, 07:00 PM

Address: 101 East Bison Hwy, Hudson, CO

Helping Middle Americans Build a Secure Financial Future We would like to invite you to a free workshop, this is not a sales seminar, but an educational opportunity for you to learn the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LBt38_0a7CpxBh00

Spring Bridal Show

Keenesburg, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 01:00 PM

Address: 1833 Co Rd 53, Keenesburg, CO

Lily Farm Fresh Event Center hosts their Spring Bridal Show. Open to everyone and FREE entry! MEET INDUSTRY PROFESSIONALS - FOOD AND DRINKS SERVED BY AMAZING VENDORS - DRAWINGS & PRIZES-DISCOUNTS!

ABOUT

With Keenesburg Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Keenesburg, COPosted by
Keenesburg Updates

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Keenesburg

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Keenesburg: 1. Sales Representative (Work remotely and make your own schedule!!); 2. IT Support Engineer II; 3. Admin Assistant III (Active TS/SCI w/ CI Poly Required); 4. Field and Heavy Equipment Shop Mechanics; 5. Human Services (Social Services) positions; 6. Warehouse - Package Handler - $16/hr ($640/wk!) - $1,100+ in Bonuses!; 7. CDL Truck Driver - Earn 50 CPM in First 6 Months + Great Benefits; 8. Need CDL-A Flatbed Truck Driver Now, 05/20/2021, Earn Up to $1,700/Week; 9. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes - Earn $200-$225/Day - Benefits; 10. Class A CDL - Cryogenic Tanker Driver;
Colorado Statedenverite.com

Taste of Colorado will return in 2021, but in a new location

Every year over Labor Day weekend, A Taste of Colorado brings dozens of booths to Civic Center Park, serving up food from local Colorado restaurants. The free event brings in hundreds of thousands of visitors to enjoy live music and art and to sample some of the best food the state has to offer.
Colorado StateGazette

Colorado Springs area outdoor events starting May 17

Note: Events might be canceled due to COVID-19. El Paso County Parks 50 Years Celebration Hikes — 50K for 50 Years Hiking Series. Registration required: communityservices.elpasoco.com/50k-50-years. • Palmer Divide Trail, 6K, Saturday. Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St., free; 634-6666, gardenofgods.com. • Wellness...
Colorado Statethemtnear.com

Discover Colorado: Lovely Lily Lake

Omayra Acevedo, Rocky Mountain National Park. The breeze was gently blowing, and after a very long and challenging week, I grabbed a cocktail and stood at the front screen door to inhale the crisp mountain air. Sunshine on My Shoulders was playing in the background and visions of hiking in the Colorado summer sun took a hold of me. I could feel myself smirk and reflect back on all of my adventures. Especially the ones in our colorful state. In case you’re new to my columns or have forgotten, I have a slight obsession with our Rocky Mountains.
Colorado StatePosted by
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Palisade High Releases Endangered Native Fish Into Colorado River

The Palisade High School Fish Hatchery released their first school of endangered native fish, razorback sucker fish, into the Colorado River. After years of planning and raising money, Palisade High School broke ground on their new fish hatchery on April 2, 2019, and by August 2020, their hatchery was up and running. The high school turned a storage building into a fish sanctuary with three 230-gallon tanks with 150 fish in each tank.
Colorado StatePosted by
99.9 KEKB

Colorado Bar Requiring Proof of COVID-19 Vaccine to Sit Inside

While you are starting to hear of major corporations like Target, Costco, and Starbucks drop the mask requirements within their stores for fully vaccinated employees and customers some Colorado business owners are going in the other direction. It was LEX 18, that gave us the heads up about Bar Max here in Colorado that is requesting proof of vaccine from customers and employees if they want to remove their masks and dine indoors.
Colorado StatePosted by
Benzinga

Cannabis Co Curaleaf Expands In Colorado Via Los Sueños Farms Acquisition

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE:CURA) (OTCQX:CURLF) is acquiring Colorado-based Los Sueños Farms, the largest outdoor cannabis grow facility in the state. Transaction details: Under the terms of the agreement, the Wakefield, Massachusetts-based company agreed to purchase three outdoor cannabis grow facilities in Pueblo, Colorado covering 66 acres of cultivation capacity. The...
Colorado Stateouttherecolorado.com

Iconic Colorado railway to reopen on fourteener this week after $100 million in repairs

Making its first climb up 'America's Mountain' in 1891, The Broadmoor Manitou and Pikes Peak Cog Railway is set to start rolling once again after an extended closure followed a suspension of operations in October, 2017. While there were questions of whether or not the train would ever reopen at the time of closure, a necessary $100 million renovation project gave the train new life.
Colorado Stateloudounnow.com

LoCo Disc Golf First in Fundraising, Passing State of CO

The LoCo Disc Golf Club has now become the biggest fundraiser in the world through the annual Ice Bowl Tournament, raising nearly $25,000 for Loudoun Hunger Relief in 2021. The prior record holder was the Mile High Disc Golf Club, which encompasses the entire state of Colorado and had held onto first place since 2013.
Boulder, COReporterHerald.com

Census estimates: Larimer largest, Boulder growth slows, families flock to Weld

The latest county-level population estimates show that all four counties that comprise the Northern Front Range grew between the summers of 2019 and 2020. But while Larimer and Boulder counties were hindered by the lack of foreign migration during the pandemic, Weld County continued its growth trajectory because more families are having kids there.
Colorado Stateeminetra.com

Some southern Colorado schools still requiring masks, while others drop mandate – Colorado Springs, Colorado

Colorado Springs, Colorado 2021-05-17 13:35:01 – Colorado Springs, Colorado — Governor Jared Polis Unlock Maskman Dates Across Colorado On Friday, give individual school districts the flexibility to implement mask requirements. Here’s how some districts in southern Colorado are responding to changes as the school year ends. Academy district 20. Academy...