Coming soon: Keenesburg events

(KEENESBURG, CO) Live events are coming to Keenesburg.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Keenesburg:

Fitting and Showmanship Clinic Keenesburg, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 7758 Co Rd 59, Keenesburg, CO

FREE clinic to learn and improve clipping, fitting, daily haircare, feeding, and showmanship for your projects.

Child Care: T . Th (May) - Fort Lupton, CO 2021 Fort Lupton, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue May 05, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Thu May 05, 10:00 AM

Address: 203 S Harrison Ave, Fort Lupton, CO

Description Child care is now being offered by registration. Upon arrival, please check in at the front desk, then walk your child up to the teen room for a quick health scan. Please bring a toy...

SRA 2021: Sticky Bugs Hudson, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 100 Beech St, Hudson, CO

SRA 2021: Sticky Bugs Greeley Tribune Calendar - Greeley, Colorado Events

Money 101 Hudson, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed May 05, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Wed May 05, 07:00 PM

Address: 101 East Bison Hwy, Hudson, CO

Helping Middle Americans Build a Secure Financial Future We would like to invite you to a free workshop, this is not a sales seminar, but an educational opportunity for you to learn the...

Spring Bridal Show Keenesburg, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 01:00 PM

Address: 1833 Co Rd 53, Keenesburg, CO

Lily Farm Fresh Event Center hosts their Spring Bridal Show. Open to everyone and FREE entry! MEET INDUSTRY PROFESSIONALS - FOOD AND DRINKS SERVED BY AMAZING VENDORS - DRAWINGS & PRIZES-DISCOUNTS!