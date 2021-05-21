Paden City calendar: Coming events

(PADEN CITY, WV) Paden City is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Paden City:

Save the Date!!! New Martinsville, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Save the Date! We will have our 125th Anniversary Celebration on September 11 and 12, 2021. It is actually our 126th year, but because of COVID, we missed it last year. We will definitely make up...

Feature Fest at Tyler County Speedway Middlebourne, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 12:00 AM

Address: 1 Boreman School Rd, Middlebourne, WV

SUNDAY-SUNDAY-SUNDAY! A rare Sunday Night Feature Only Program @ the Bullring! Enjoy a quick Sunday Night program consisting of qualifications and straight into feature action….all cars guaranteed...

EKG Technician - Saturday Class New Martinsville, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: New Martinsville, WV

Wheeling Campus This course prepares students for the EKG Technician role in a healthcare setting. Students will be taught the principles of quality control, infection control, safety procedures...

Town and Country Days New Martinsville, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: Route 1, New Martinsville, WV

08/09 to 08/14 2021 - Town and Country Days meta Wetzel County 4-H Grounds, New Martinsville , WV Entertainment: 1 stage - R,L (music types: Variety) ?? # of Exhibitors: 120 Juried: no Prize Money: na

Back Home Festival 2021 New Martinsville, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 724 Meadow Dr, New Martinsville, WV

It is our goal to have the Back Home Festival this year. As long as it is safe to do so, we will. We continue to monitor the situation closely and will put out vendor and camping applications...