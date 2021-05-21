newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Paden City, WV

Paden City calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Paden City Today
Paden City Today
 1 day ago

(PADEN CITY, WV) Paden City is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Paden City:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P7Fd4_0a7CpuXW00

Save the Date!!!

New Martinsville, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Save the Date! We will have our 125th Anniversary Celebration on September 11 and 12, 2021. It is actually our 126th year, but because of COVID, we missed it last year. We will definitely make up...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iuR9q_0a7CpuXW00

Feature Fest at Tyler County Speedway

Middlebourne, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 12:00 AM

Address: 1 Boreman School Rd, Middlebourne, WV

SUNDAY-SUNDAY-SUNDAY! A rare Sunday Night Feature Only Program @ the Bullring! Enjoy a quick Sunday Night program consisting of qualifications and straight into feature action….all cars guaranteed...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a0UbQ_0a7CpuXW00

EKG Technician - Saturday Class

New Martinsville, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: New Martinsville, WV

Wheeling Campus This course prepares students for the EKG Technician role in a healthcare setting. Students will be taught the principles of quality control, infection control, safety procedures...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qSSel_0a7CpuXW00

Town and Country Days

New Martinsville, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: Route 1, New Martinsville, WV

08/09 to 08/14 2021 - Town and Country Days meta Wetzel County 4-H Grounds, New Martinsville , WV Entertainment: 1 stage - R,L (music types: Variety) ?? # of Exhibitors: 120 Juried: no Prize Money: na

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16skbC_0a7CpuXW00

Back Home Festival 2021

New Martinsville, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 724 Meadow Dr, New Martinsville, WV

It is our goal to have the Back Home Festival this year. As long as it is safe to do so, we will. We continue to monitor the situation closely and will put out vendor and camping applications...

Learn More
Paden City Today

Paden City Today

Paden City, WV
2
Followers
28
Post
164
Views
ABOUT

With Paden City Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Martinsville, WV
City
Middlebourne, WV
City
Paden City, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camping#Live Events#Live Theater#Live Entertainment#Live Music#September 11#Covid#Sun May#Boreman School Rd#Ekg#Wv Entertainment#Sun Jun#Exhibitors#Wv Wheeling Campus#Feature Action#Wv Sunday Sunday Sunday#Live Content#Wetzel County#Live Formats#Music Types
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Abiquiu, NMPosted by
Abiquiu Daily

Abiquiu events coming soon

1. County Fair & Rodeo; 2. Ghost Ranch Cohort 11 (Week 3) — Stillpoint; 3. Arts & Crafts Fairs; 4. Spiritual Exile and Seeds of Promise (Episode 3) — Earth & Soul; 5. Fee Free Day;
Argos, INPosted by
Argos Times

Argos events coming up

1. Men's Sporting Clay Shooting; 2. RACE #6 FIVESEVEN DESIGNS ELITE DIRT OVAL SERIES; 3. Twisted Run; 4. Monster Truck Throwdown - Plymouth, Indiana - September 11, 2021; 5. The Trad Forum;
Dubois, WYPosted by
Dubois Journal

Live events coming up in Dubois

1. National Museum of Military Vehicles: Lewis “Chesty” Puller Gallery; 2. Kid’s Corner: Amazing Animals; 3. “Buckskins and Ballgowns: A History of Fashion and Dress ‘Out West”, 1920-1940”; 4. Dubois Spring/Summer Fremont Local Foods Market; 5. Susan Kathleen Black Foundation: 20th Anniversary Artist’s Rendezvous and Workshops;
Morristown, TNCitizen Tribune

Senior Calendar

May 10 - 14, 2021. 12:30 p.m. Acrylic Canvas Painting with Jenn Renee; $15 cost and supplies included. The Morristown Senior Center is now open with limited hours, 9:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., and activities. Masks are required along with social distancing. These requirements are for the safety of all...
Clinton, IAClinton Herald

Today's events

— Friends of the Library bookstore is open on the lower level of Clinton Public Library, 306 Eight Ave. S., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. — The American Legion Post in Morrison will install flags on the graves of Veterans buried in Grove Hill Cemetery at 7 a.m. The legion needs volunteers to assist. Volunteers will meet at the maintenance shed in the cemetery. For more information, call the Post at 815-310-0333.
Weirton, WVWeirton Daily Times

Area pools preparing for summer

After either adjusting to pandemic-spurred restrictions or being closed entirely, the staff of several area swimming pools are preparing for their first post-COVID season. Many of the pools are slated to reopen at some time during Memorial Day weekend, but the staff of all have been preparing for some time for what may be a higher level of patronage than in the past.
Wheeling, WVWTOV 9

North Wheeling Dream Center on its way back

WHEELING, W.Va. — Progress is being made at the North Wheeling Dream Center where more than $150,000 of renovations are planned. “God is blessing, we've come a long way and we’ve got an extra-long way to go,” Pastor Darrell Cummings said. The Dream Center took a big hit last spring,...
Saint Clairsville, OHWTOV 9

Raised beds available for rent to residents in St. Clairsville

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio — St. Clairsville's Parks and Recreation Department has completed this year's community gardens. There are 30 raised beds available for rent to residents for $30 each in Central Park. "Completely finished, all the wood chips are down in the walking areas, there's potting soil and pretty much...
Weirton, WVWeirton Daily Times

Weirton restaurateur Dewey Guida honored

ST. CLAIRSVILLE — A Weirton restaurateur had some inspiring words to a collection of local graduates: “The American dream is still alive.”. The Undo’s Upper Ohio Valley Italian Festival named Dewey Guida, owner of Dee Jay’s BBQ Ribs, as its Italian-American of the Year for 2021 Wednesday night. The festival board also recognized 12 students with a $1,000 college scholarship.
Wheeling, WVIntelligencer

Wheeling YWCA Sidewalk Sale Is Saturday

The YWCA’s Y Not Repeat Boutique will hold a sidewalk sale Saturday. The sidewalk sale offers women’s name-brand clothing and assorted homewares from YWCA Wheeling’s second-hand boutique, Y Not Repeat Boutique, from 9 to 11 a.m., in front of the YWCA building at 1100 Chapline St. Wheeling’s Gypsylace Cafe also will join the sidewalk sale with sweets, cold brew and more available to purchase throughout the event.
Mineral County, WVMineral Daily News-Tribune

GOING DARK: Mineral County looking to raze Larenim Amphitheater

BURLINGTON - The Larenim Park Amphitheater stage has been dark for the past four years, and it’s about to go darker. To “go dark” is theater jargon for there not being any shows presented on a particular stage. The last show to be presented at the rustic amphitheater at Larenim was “The Wedding Singer” in 2017.
PoliticsPoint Pleasant Register

This Week in West Virginia History

The following events happened on these dates in West Virginia history. To read more, go to e-WV: The West Virginia Encyclopedia at www.wvencyclopedia.org. May 23, 1862: In what became known as the Battle of Lewisburg, Union troops repelled a Confederate advance, killing 38 and wounding 66, while losing only 13 men.
Wheeling, WVweelunk.com

Dozens of Wheeling Individuals Identified Through History’s Mysteries Project

In February 2021, Weelunk, Archiving Wheeling, and the Ohio County Public Library teamed up to reach out to the Wheeling community to identify unknown people in historic photographs. History’s Mysteries is a digital crowdsourcing project that solicits photo identification help from the Wheeling community. Every month, we have published five photos asking for your help in figuring out people, places, and things—and you delivered!