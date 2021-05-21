Baudette calendar: Coming events

(BAUDETTE, MN) Baudette is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Baudette area:

Automobile Barrel Racing Baudette, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Address: 204 International Dr, Baudette, MN

New this year at the Lake of the Woods County Fair will be automobile barrel racing! This event will take place on Friday evening during the 98th annual Lake of the Woods County Fair and will be...

49th Annual Threshing Bee Roosevelt, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 6760 Rocky Point Rd NW, Roosevelt, MN

Breakfast both days 7:00 - 9:00am, supper Saturday 6:00pm, Sunday worship service 9:00am. Kids' activities, women's activities, tractor parade, blacksmith shop, antique laundry display, Comstock...

Dream Big Splash & Dash 2021 Warroad, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Dream Big Splash and Dash takes place June 26, 2021 in Warroad, Minnesota. Find race information, reviews, course maps and more on RaceThread

End of Summer party at The Wigwam Baudette, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 3502 Four Mile Bay Dr NW, Baudette, MN

come say goodbye to summer and welcome hoodie weather. Gov. regulations still may be in effect.

DEADLINE – Lot Viewals Baudette, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon May 05, 05:00 PM

Starts at: Mon May 05, 05:00 PM