Solon Springs calendar: Coming events

(SOLON SPRINGS, WI) Solon Springs has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Solon Springs:

Save Your Date ♥ Marriage Workshop South Range, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed May 05, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed May 05, 06:00 PM

Address: 3176 Middle River Rd, South Range, WI

Marriage is one of the most significant relationships we have in this life, and it is through this relationship that God often performs much of His sanctifying work in our lives. Over the course...

Children’s Sunday School South Range, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 08:45 AM

Address: 3176 Middle River Rd, South Range, WI

This will not be a traditional “information” class, but will aim to give hands on experience observing, interpreting, and applying God’s Word together.

Live Life, Love Life, the concert Solon Springs, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Address: 8993 E Baldwin Ave, Solon Springs, WI

miércoles, 06. octubre 2021, Solon Springs High School Gymnasium,8993 E. Baldwin Ave, Live Life, Love Life, the CONCERT Descripción del evento A Special Evening of Music featuring TV Stars: BOB...

Snipe Lake Association Board Meeting Maple, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 07:30 AM

Address: 12967 State Hwy 13, Maple, WI

The Snipe Lake Association board meetings are open to all Snipe Lake residents and association members.

MDQ Annual LGBTQ+ Queer Camping and Outing Wascott, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Wilderness Way queer camping is calling us their way! Save the date this August for Queer Camping! We will be going 2 hours North to Wascott, Wisconsin to a campground owned by two Lesbians.