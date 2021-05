Candace Cameron Bure revealed that she’s been in contact with her former "Fuller House" co-star Lori Loughlin following her release from prison. Loughlin along with her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, each served time behind bars as a result of their involvement in the now-infamous college admissions scandal. Although her involvement with the scam cost the 56-year-old actress her role on the Netflix sitcom revival as well as the Hallmark series "When Calls the Heart," it seems her co-star is maintaining a friendship.