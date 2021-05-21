newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

United Airlines Applauds Spain's Decision To Reopen To Vaccinated Travelers

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago

CHICAGO, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- United Airlines applauds Spain following its decision to reopen travel to vaccinated visitors beginning June 7. The announcement comes following the European Union Council's formal recommendation that EU Member States can reopen to fully vaccinated tourists and United looks forward to welcoming back customers on over 30 daily flights to 16 destinations in Europe this summer, including service between New York/ Newark and Barcelona and Madrid.

United is also making traveling to and from these countries easier with its industry-leading Travel-Ready Center which allows customers to view COVID-19 entry requirements, find, schedule and receive uploaded test results from local providers and upload any required testing and vaccination records for domestic and international travel, all in one place. United is the first and only U.S. airline to integrate all these features into its mobile app and website.

"The EU Council's recommendation represents the turning of the page in the pandemic for our customers, employees and residents of the EU, and brings us all closer to reuniting the world," said Patrick Quayle, vice president of international network and alliances at United. "In addition to offering service to more destinations in Europe than any other U.S. carrier, only United allows customers to easily upload vaccine records and testing results to our app making international travel much easier."

United also recently announced a new collaboration with Abbott and became the first U.S. carrier to set up an easy way for international travelers to bring a CDC-approved test with them, self-administer while abroad, and return home through an innovative collaboration with Abbott. To see how it works click here.

This summer, United is expanding its service to Europe including recently announced new routes to Dubrovnik, Croatia; Reykjavik, Iceland and Athens, Greece as well as adding more flights into Frankfurt, Munich and Brussels that provide broad connectivity throughout the region. United is increasing flights across Europe and will operate the following routes to European countries which have recently announced plans to welcome tourists who meet the destination requirements:

Italy:

  • United will increase flights between New York/ Newark and Rome to daily in July
  • United will increase flights between New York/ Newark and Milan to daily in July
  • United's flights from New York/ Newark and Rome and Milan are part of Italy's COVID-tested flights program - customers traveling on these flights may avoid self-isolation and must present a negative PCR or rapid antigen test result, performed no more than 48 hours prior to departure and a negative antigen test on arrival.

Spain:

  • United will resume 5x weekly service between New York/ Newark and Barcelona beginning in July
  • United will resume 6x weekly service between New York/ Newark and Madrid beginning in July

All of these flights are available for purchase on united.com and to see the full list of reopened countries where United is flying visit united.com/reopen. Customers should review local country requirements before they travel.

Committed to Ensuring a Safe Journey

United is committed to putting health and safety at the forefront of every customer's journey, with the goal of delivering an industry-leading standard of cleanliness through its United CleanPlusSM program. United has teamed up with Clorox and Cleveland Clinic to redefine cleaning and health safety procedures from check-in to landing and has implemented more than a dozen new policies, protocols and innovations designed with the safety of customers and employees in mind. To manage entry requirements in different destinations, and find places to get tests, customer can visit United's Travel Ready Center.

About United

United's shared purpose is "Connecting People. Uniting the World." For more information, visit united.com, follow @United on Twitter and Instagram or connect on Facebook. The common stock of UAL is traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol "UAL".

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-airlines-applauds-spains-decision-to-reopen-to-vaccinated-travelers-301297003.html

SOURCE United Airlines

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
246
Followers
13K+
Post
41K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Airlines#U S Travel#European Travel#United Airlines Applauds#Cdc#Covid#United Cleanplussm#Clorox#Cleveland Clinic#United United#United#Instagram#Ual#Nasdaq#European Union Council#Travel Ready Center#Barcelona#Safe Journey United#Eu Council#About United United
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Health
News Break
International Travel
Country
Spain
News Break
World
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
United Airlines
News Break
Public Health
Country
Greece
Place
Madrid, Spain
Related
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

Which Airlines Ordered The Rare Airbus A330-800?

The A330-800 is one of the rarest commercial jets currently in service. Only four aircraft have been delivered, with 11 more still on order. Let’s explore which airlines have ordered the A330-800 and why more haven’t. Flying, but few orders. The A330neo series was launched in 2014 as an upgraded...
TravelPosted by
AFAR

CDC Approves At-Home COVID Tests for International Travel

The new must-have accessory for international travel? A COVID self-test kit. A $24 COVID-19 self-test kit will satisfy the CDC's testing requirement for international arrivals. Traveling to the United States from abroad, or returning to the U.S. from another country, just got a little less complicated thanks to new guidance...
Lifestylesimpleflying.com

Foreign Airlines Reveal Return To Tel Aviv Following Cease Fire

Following the welcome news of a cease fire between Israel and Hamas yesterday, foreign airlines are laying plans to restart their flights to Tel Aviv. Major carriers from Europe and the USA have announced resumptions, as have some smaller airlines. More are expected to follow in the coming days. Air...
LifestylePosted by
BoardingArea

Airlines Are Adding More Flights to Europe As It Opens Borders for Travelers

Europe is slowly opening up for Americans, and everyone else for that matter. Several countries are already awaiting vaccinated Americans, or those testing negative for Covid-19. The European Union is working on a vaccine passport by the summer, to make travel easier. Some E.U. members such as Greece, Italy, Spain and Croatia are especially eager to bring back visitors as their economies heavily rely on tourism.
Worldexecutivetraveller.com

American Airlines eyes NZ restart with Auckland, Christchurch flights

American Airlines is preparing to resume flights to New Zealand from the end of this year, assuming an easing of current restrictions which may permit travel by passengers who have been fully vaccinated. The Oneworld member plans to reopen three US-NZ routes across December 2021-January 2022, all flown by the...
TravelOlympian

Where can vaccinated Americans travel? Here’s a list of countries as the world reopens

As more Americans are getting vaccinated against COVID-19, some travelers are gearing up for new adventures abroad. If you want to visit an international destination, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends taking your trip when you’re fully vaccinated. That means you should leave at least two weeks after getting the single-shot Johnson & Johnson dose or the second shot of a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.
Aerospace & Defenseairwaysmag.com

United Airlines Pauses ORD-DEL Flights Due to COVID Outbreak

MIAMI – Due to the catastrophic outbreak of COVID-19 in India, United Airlines (UA) announced on Friday that it is pausing its flights between Chicago O’Hare (ORD) and Delhi (DEL) on May 31. According to Reuters, the country reported that infections rose to 1.57 million new cases last week. And...
TravelCNBC

Singapore and Hong Kong to postpone travel bubble again as Covid cases rise

SINGAPORE — Singapore and Hong Kong have once again pushed back the start date of a long-anticipated air travel bubble arrangement, the two cities announced Monday. The travel bubble, which would have allowed travelers to skip quarantine, had been planned to begin on May 26. The scheme has faced multiple rounds of delays from its initial launch date in November 2020.
Travelveronews.com

Islanders eager to travel after year of pandemic lockdown

Many island residents have their suitcases packed and travel brochures in hand. They are ready to travel again – someplace, anyplace – booking trips within the country and around the world for this summer and fall, and the coming year. Local travel agents say they have seen a significant increase...
Travelcorpmagazine.com

Delta’s Bastian on Airline Recovery: ‘It’s going to be a robust summer for travel’

Delta Airlines set all-time highs in 2019 with record-setting revenues, the aitline’s highest customer satisfaction ratings and highest profit-sharing. In fact, according to Delta Airlines CEO Ed Bastian, the company paid out $1.6 billion to shareholders in February 2020. What they didn’t know, according to Bastian, was that travel would soon be coming “pretty much to an end.”
TravelSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Ed Perkins on Travel: Summer 2021: What's up with airlines?

"May you live in interesting times" is an ancient Chinese curse probably composed by an English gentleman in maybe 1898. Regardless of the quip's provenance, today is certainly "interesting times" for the airline business. As you plan your increasingly likely summer or fall trip, you need to take heed of a few key developments.
Public HealthTravelPulse

European Union Approves Reopening Tourism to Vaccinated Travelers

European Union ambassadors announced Wednesday it would open non-essential travel to fully vaccinated visitors. According to The Associated Press, EU officials approved the ruling that tourists from outside the bloc who have been fully vaccinated should be allowed in and restrictions on which countries are considered safe would be eased.
Public Healthsimpleflying.com

Most Of Canada’s COVID Positive Flights Are Now Domestic

International travel is no longer Canada’s biggest challenge in coming to terms with the spread of coronavirus from air travel. After a steep increase in domestic flights carrying COVID positive passengers over the past month, regional governments are calling for mandatory testing for travel within the country. Spring break contributing...
Worldmeadowlakenow.com

Canada’s largest airlines push Ottawa for clear plan for vaccinated travellers

OTTAWA — Canada’s largest airlines are renewing their call for a clear plan from Ottawa on resuming international travel after the European Union moved to reopen for vaccinated tourists. EU ambassadors today agreed to a plan that would allow fully vaccinated travellers to visit the 27-nation bloc, as well as...
TravelPosted by
Daily Mail

'It's time to reopen transatlantic travel': CEOs of Delta, Virgin, British Airways, American Airlines and JetBlue beg Joe Biden and Boris Johnson to announce travel corridor when they meet next month to 'save economies and reunite families'

American and British airlines are begging Joe Biden and British Prime Minister to reopen transatlantic travel to save both economies and reunite families who have been separated for over a year. Multiple airlines penned an open letter with the US Chamber of Commerce last week urging an announcement and on...