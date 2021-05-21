Live events on the horizon in Holyoke

(HOLYOKE, CO) Live events are coming to Holyoke.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Holyoke area:

John Deere 100 Online Auctions In Venango, Nebraska Venango, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed May 05, 04:00 PM

View John Deere 100 Online Auctions In Venango, Nebraska at TractorHouse.com. Sort by lot #, time remaining, manufacturer, model, year, VIN, and location. Page 1 of 1.

Home & Garden Expo Holyoke, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 03:00 PM

Address: 22505 US-385, Holyoke, CO

Getting ramped up for all of those interior and exterior home projects, landscaping and gardening plans??? If so, you won't want to miss the Holyoke Chamber of Commerce's first annual Home ...

Midwest Elite Showcase Grant, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 03:00 AM

Address: 740 Sherman Ave, Grant, NE

This event is for TEAMS and INDIVIDUALS. It is open to high school players, prep school teams, club teams, JuCo players, and independent teams. Combine drills led by an NBA trainer, pool play, and...

Boone Estate Auction Crook, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 AM

SATURDAY, JUNE 19, 2021 – BOONE ESTATE AUCTION – CROOK FIRE HALL – 105 FIRST STREET – CROOK, CO – SALE TIME: 10:00 a.m. – Lunch by Steger BBQ & Pizza We are very honored to bring you the lifetime...

Strengthening Families Program Wray, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun May 05, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 04:00 PM

Address: 700 Main Street, Wray, CO 80758

Get tools, skills and strategies to build stronger families in seven sessions!