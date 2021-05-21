newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fosston, MN

Live events on the horizon in Fosston

Posted by 
Fosston News Beat
Fosston News Beat
 1 day ago

(FOSSTON, MN) Fosston has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Fosston:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Eodfe_0a7CpdmP00

Hitchville

Mahnomen, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 10:30 AM

Address: 777 SE Casino Rd, Mahnomen, MN

Our friends Hitchville are back in the Mustang Lounge from 8pm to 12:30am tonight and Saturday! 🎉 Who's ready to party? Leave a comment or emoji if you're excited to see them! 🤩

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T3Jvi_0a7CpdmP00

Knocking Boots Country Music Festival

McIntosh, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 11:00 PM

Our first annual Knockin boots country music festival three days of fun and country music

Learn More

Mental Health First Aid (Adult)

Bagley, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Contact Tyler DeKrey @ 701-364-1729 for information. Seating limited. Must register. Mental Health First Aid teaches you how to identify, understand and respond to signs of mental illness and...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nthEh_0a7CpdmP00

RibBest Rib Competition & Potluck (Naytahwaush, Minn.)

Naytahwaush, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 06:00 PM

Address: 27345 Co Rd 4, Naytahwaush, MN

Join us Saturday, May 29 at Pinehurst Resort in Naytahwaush, Minn., for RibBest, a rib competition and potluck! Judging at 4 p.m. Potluck meal at 5 p.m.: Bring a dish to share! Free will offering...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bB4iq_0a7CpdmP00

Permit to Carry

Clearbrook, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 03:00 PM

Permit to Carry course, May 22nd, 2pm-5pm $100.00 per student in Clearbrook area. Click link to register and pay. Class sizes are limited to first 18 to register...

Learn More
Fosston News Beat

Fosston News Beat

Fosston, MN
0
Followers
21
Post
147
Views
ABOUT

With Fosston News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Clearbrook, MN
City
Mahnomen, MN
City
Fosston, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Music Festival#Mental Health First Aid#Free Events#Free Time#Free Content#Se Casino Rd#Sun May#Knockin#Naytahwaush Mn Join#Live Content#Live Formats#Live Talks#Mustang Lounge#Fun#Click Link#Remote Versions#Minn#Sat#Stand Up Comedy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Country Music
News Break
Politics
Related
Crookston, MNCrookston Daily Times

River access, canoe launch work underway at Gentilly Bridge

As part of a previous round of grants awarded by the Greater Minnesota Regional Parks and Trails Commission to the Red Lake River Corridor Group, of which the City of Crookston is a member, work is underway on an enhanced, safer river access/canoe launch at the Gentilly Bridge on Polk County Highway 11.
Minnesota StateSouthern Minnesota News

Southern Minnesota pools are opening for summer 2021! Here’s the list.

Now that coronavirus restrictions are starting to relax, so can Minnesotans can relax…poolside!. A number of local swimming destinations are gearing up for summer 2021, many either in the Mankato area or just a short drive away. Here’s a list of the facilities opening this summer:. North Mankato Swim Facility...
Fosston, MNPosted by
Fosston News Beat

Fosston is in for a sunny Monday — jump on it!

(FOSSTON, MN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Fosston. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Mentor, MNvalleynewslive.com

New fishing piers installed at Maple Lake

MENTOR, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A popular lake in the northern valley is getting some upgrades ahead of the summer season. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office helped the Polk County Highway Department with placing two new piers on Maple Lake near Mentor, Minnesota. The first new fishing pier is...