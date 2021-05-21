Live events on the horizon in Fosston

(FOSSTON, MN) Fosston has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Fosston:

Hitchville Mahnomen, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 10:30 AM

Address: 777 SE Casino Rd, Mahnomen, MN

Our friends Hitchville are back in the Mustang Lounge from 8pm to 12:30am tonight and Saturday! 🎉 Who's ready to party? Leave a comment or emoji if you're excited to see them! 🤩

Knocking Boots Country Music Festival McIntosh, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 11:00 PM

Our first annual Knockin boots country music festival three days of fun and country music

Mental Health First Aid (Adult) Bagley, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Contact Tyler DeKrey @ 701-364-1729 for information. Seating limited. Must register. Mental Health First Aid teaches you how to identify, understand and respond to signs of mental illness and...

RibBest Rib Competition & Potluck (Naytahwaush, Minn.) Naytahwaush, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 06:00 PM

Address: 27345 Co Rd 4, Naytahwaush, MN

Join us Saturday, May 29 at Pinehurst Resort in Naytahwaush, Minn., for RibBest, a rib competition and potluck! Judging at 4 p.m. Potluck meal at 5 p.m.: Bring a dish to share! Free will offering...

Permit to Carry Clearbrook, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 03:00 PM

Permit to Carry course, May 22nd, 2pm-5pm $100.00 per student in Clearbrook area. Click link to register and pay. Class sizes are limited to first 18 to register...