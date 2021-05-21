Carrington events calendar

(CARRINGTON, ND) Live events are coming to Carrington.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Carrington:

Barn Quilt Painting Workshop Carrington, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Address: 6560 6th St SE, Carrington, ND

Our popular barn quilt workshop is back again! Barn quilts are boards painted with quilt patterns and mounted onto buildings around the country. Join the growing barn quilt movement and paint one...

Super Varsity Camp (ages 15-19) - Warwick, ND 2021 Warwick, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 09:59 PM

Address: 8799 21st St NE, Warwick, ND

This camp is for 15-19 yr. olds. If you are 14, but turn 15 by the end of 2021, you meet the age requirement. Any age exceptions must be approved ahead of time by the Director. Also, please take...

HS Class B Boys Regional Carrington, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 12:00 PM

Course Closed 9am-3pm Registration 9am Tees 10am Shot gun start

Townsend Golf Outing Carrington, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Private Golf Outing 36 holes 24 Golfers- 8am Shot Gun Tee No course Closure

Einar & Arvid Ellingson Farm Retirement Auction Glenfield, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Watch for complete listing & photos coming soon! For information contact Brad Olstad at Steffes Group, 701.237.9173 or 701.238.0240. FARM RETIREMENT AUCTION LOCATION: 160 83rd Ave NE, Glenfield...