Jarrett Logistics Joins ForeverLawn To Sponsor NASCAR Xfinity Driver Jeffrey Earnhardt

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
 1 day ago

LOUISVILLE, Ohio, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jarrett Logistics will return to the popular ForeverLawn Number 0 Chevrolet Camaro in this weekend's NASCAR Xfinity race at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in Austin, Texas. This will be the second race in the five-race deal between Jarrett and ForeverLawn as a sponsor of driver Jeffrey Earnhardt and the JD Motorsports team for the 2021 racing season. Earnhardt finished in the top 20 last week at the Dover International Speedway behind the wheel of the #blackandgreengrassmachine, and is looking forward to finishing strong for his sponsors and fans in Austin.

"We have the best fans and sponsors in the sport," said Earnhardt. "I am honored to drive for Jarrett Logistics and ForeverLawn. We're gonna' haul some grass this weekend!"

Former classmates at the University of Mount Union in Alliance, Ohio, ForeverLawn owner Dale Karmie and Jarrett president and CEO W. Michael Jarrett joined forces to support JD Motorsports earlier this year. The two businessmen are strong proponents of character, integrity, faith, valuing people, and doing things the right way, and both lead their respective companies to espouse those values.

Evidence of this can be found on the tail panel of the car where fans are directed to "Find Hope." "In a period of great uncertainty, we wanted to deliver the message of hope via Pastor Greg Laurie and Harvest Ministries," said Karmie.

"When you consider the popularity of NASCAR, then add to that the Earnhardt name, this is a great avenue to get our company name and message out to a large group of people," said Jarrett. "The opportunity to partner with ForeverLawn, combined with the pure energy of the sport, makes this a very exciting venture."

Jarrett is also the primary sponsor of Landon Cassill's car for the Mid-Ohio race on June 5, and will host a meet and greet event prior to the race to give fans an opportunity to see the race car and meet Cassill. Details of that event will be announced shortly.

About ForeverLawn

ForeverLawn provides innovative synthetic grass products to create better landscapes worldwide. In areas where real grass is difficult to grow or maintain—due to high traffic or poor conditions—ForeverLawn offers a natural-looking alternative that is beautiful, functional, and durable. ForeverLawn provides premium grass products for specific uses, including DuPont™ ForeverLawn ® Select Synthetic Grass, Fusion™, SportsGrass ®, Playground Grass™, GolfGreens ®, and more. ForeverLawn—Grass without limits. ®

About Jarrett

As a leading provider of transportation and logistics solutions, Jarrett drives visibility, control and continuous improvement throughout the entire supply chain for their clients. High-touch, personalized service is integral to their business. Jarrett's hands-on, customized services enhance operational efficiency, lower transportation-related costs, and mitigate supply chain risks. Jarrett is headquartered in Orrville, OH with additional locations in Cleveland, OH, Dallas, TX, Hickory, NC, and Los Angeles, CA. Warehousing locations include Orrville, OH, Goshen, IN and Leola, PA. The fleet services centers are located in Seville, OH and Kent, OH.

CONTACT Derek Taylor ForeverLawn 678.986.5281 310501@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jarrett-logistics-joins-foreverlawn-to-sponsor-nascar-xfinity-driver-jeffrey-earnhardt-301297041.html

SOURCE ForeverLawn

