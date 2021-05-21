newsbreak-logo
Live events Willow — what’s coming up

Willow Bulletin
Willow Bulletin
 1 day ago

(WILLOW, AK) Willow has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Willow:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rqTAh_0a7CpXQv00

1st Annual Kids Pink Salmon Derby

Willow, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Address: Parks Hwy, Willow, AK

1st Annual Kids Pink Salmon Derby Come on out for this completely free event, there will be lots of prizes, BBQ and games. Join us at Willow Creek Resort at mile 71.5 on the parks highway. Camping...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O06VL_0a7CpXQv00

Work Party – Event Set Up Saturday

Willow, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Come on out and volunteer a Saturday afternoon to help us get set up for the Stones Rising event. We will be decorating the property for equinox & staging the next set of Big Rocks for the sacred...

Work and Party with the Druids – Memorial weekend

Willow, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 06:00 PM

Work & Party with some Druids on Memorial Weekend. Trees, Trails, & Tango - Well at least evening fire dancing & trance drumming. BBQ & Meade for the volunteer folk provided.\n

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mtpgj_0a7CpXQv00

Danger Money Live at the Mug-Shot Saloon

Wasilla, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 12:00 AM

Address: 251 W Parks Hwy, Wasilla, AK

Part 2 of the Danger weekend in Wasilla! Catch us live at the Mug-Shot on Saturday July 17th at 10pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35aecY_0a7CpXQv00

Tundra Trophy

Wasilla, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 PM

This is the ultra scale event I offer. getting your truck as real looking as posible then driving it through our event course to test your driving abilities. requirements are: 10th scale off-road...

