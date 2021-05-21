newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kemmerer, WY

Kemmerer calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Kemmerer Today
Kemmerer Today
 1 day ago

(KEMMERER, WY) Kemmerer is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Kemmerer:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JN4ly_0a7CpUmk00

The Late Boomers Live at the Cowboy!

Mountain View, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Address: 148 Birch St, Mountain View, WY

We're back at one of our favorite local watering holes, the Cowboy -- Come kick off summer in style with some adult bevvies, yummo food, and groovy tunes!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DHbwf_0a7CpUmk00

Return of the Regulars; Fort Bridger

Fort Bridger, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 37000 I-80BL, Fort Bridger, WY

http://fortboisegarrison.weebly.com/ft-bridger-return-of-the-regulars.html Chat for the evenrt! https://www.facebook.com/groups/838745466983459 August 4th set up--tear down August 9 ​​Fort Boise...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QNuhq_0a7CpUmk00

Woodruff Days Celebration

Woodruff, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 11:59 PM

Celebrate Independence Day in Woodruff Utah! Find details on https://www.facebook.com/WoodruffHomecoming.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BPu3P_0a7CpUmk00

Zumba - Tuesdays - Session 5

Lyman, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue May 05, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue May 05, 07:00 PM

Address: 1707 Power Ave, Lyman, WY

Are you ready to party yourself into shape? That's exactly what the Zumba® program is all about. It's an exhilarating, effective, easy-to-follow, Latin-inspired, calorie-burning dance...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24c0YU_0a7CpUmk00

Rich County Fair

Randolph, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Rodeo, Concert, Livestock Show, Parade, and Fireworks! Held at the fairgrounds in Randolph, Utah.

Learn More
Kemmerer Today

Kemmerer Today

Kemmerer, WY
1
Followers
23
Post
125
Views
ABOUT

With Kemmerer Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mountain View, WY
Local
Wyoming Entertainment
City
Kemmerer, WY
City
Fort Bridger, WY
City
Lyman, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Independence Day#Dance#Cowboy#Live Events#Live Theater#Local Events#Day Parade#Zumba#Venues#Concert#Live Content#In Person Events#Fireworks#Entertainers#Remote Versions#Livestock Show#Fort Boise#Kick#Woodruff Utah#Food
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Theater & Dance
Related
Wyoming StatePosted by
New Country 99.1

What’s Trending Monday, Wyoming And Beyond

It was really nice to see all the tents up Downtown this weekend, and the overall buzz of events happening throughout the city. It's like we've pulled through all the issues throughout the last year and also, thawed out from Winter. I think it's finally Spring! Take a look at these trending stories to be your office hero this week.
Wyoming StatePosted by
KGAB AM 650

Wyoming Brewers Festival’s Breweries So Far

Somehow I allowed information pertaining to the Wyoming Brewers Festival to pass me by. Not intentionally of course, but I'm a little disappointed in myself for not know when this was announced. I just wanted to be able to pass the information along to you when it was hot off the presses, ya know?
Kemmerer, WYKemmerer Gazette

2021 prom a success

KEMMERER — It was a night to remember! COVID has affected a whole lot of things. The Kemmerer Rangers decided if there was any way to pull off a prom, they were going to do it — and they made it happen. Prom was held at the South Lincoln Events Center on Saturday, April 24. A masquerade ball was planned and decorations were fancy masquerade masks and gold and silver streamers. Attendees were each given a face mask — another to add to the year-long collection of face coverings — with a glittery “Prom 2021” on the front.
Kemmerer, WYWyoming Tribune Eagle

Fossil Butte Visitor Center opening daily for the summer

KEMMERER – Fossil Butte National Monument’s visitor center will be open daily 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. starting Sunday, May 2. Visitor center hours will be further extended from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. starting. Friday, May 28, and continuing through Labor Day weekend. Extended hours and days will allow...