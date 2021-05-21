Kemmerer calendar: Coming events

(KEMMERER, WY) Kemmerer is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Kemmerer:

The Late Boomers Live at the Cowboy! Mountain View, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Address: 148 Birch St, Mountain View, WY

We're back at one of our favorite local watering holes, the Cowboy -- Come kick off summer in style with some adult bevvies, yummo food, and groovy tunes!

Return of the Regulars; Fort Bridger Fort Bridger, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 37000 I-80BL, Fort Bridger, WY

http://fortboisegarrison.weebly.com/ft-bridger-return-of-the-regulars.html Chat for the evenrt! https://www.facebook.com/groups/838745466983459 August 4th set up--tear down August 9 ​​Fort Boise...

Woodruff Days Celebration Woodruff, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 11:59 PM

Celebrate Independence Day in Woodruff Utah! Find details on https://www.facebook.com/WoodruffHomecoming.

Zumba - Tuesdays - Session 5 Lyman, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue May 05, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue May 05, 07:00 PM

Address: 1707 Power Ave, Lyman, WY

Are you ready to party yourself into shape? That's exactly what the Zumba® program is all about. It's an exhilarating, effective, easy-to-follow, Latin-inspired, calorie-burning dance...

Rich County Fair Randolph, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Rodeo, Concert, Livestock Show, Parade, and Fireworks! Held at the fairgrounds in Randolph, Utah.