Events on the Gila Bend calendar

(GILA BEND, AZ) Gila Bend has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Gila Bend:

Origami (Virtual) Buckeye, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 12:15 PM

Learn the art of origami in this fun and engaging program. You’ll receive step-by-step instructions with the ability to create your own piece of art in the end. New episodes are live streamed...

Verrado - Heritage Swim Park — Re Di Roma Wood-Fired Pizza Food Truck Buckeye, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 09:30 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 12:30 PM

Address: 2571 N Heritage St, Buckeye, AZ

2571 N. Heritage St, Buckeye, AZ 85396 Wood-fired pizza, salad, and dessert! All made from scratch using the freshest ingredients. Order ahead online at GetReDiRoma.com for faster pick-up.

Buckeye Recreation Buckeye, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Address: 22865 W Lower Buckeye Rd, Buckeye, AZ

Date: Jun 7, 2021 8:00 am to Jun 11, 2021 12:00 pm Location: Sundance Park, 22865 W Lower Buckeye Rd, Buckeye, AZ 85326, Buckeye, United States Buckeye Recreation

Chris Yak at Booty's Buckeye Buckeye, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 03:00 PM

Address: 1300 S Watson Rd Suite #109, Buckeye, AZ

Chris Yak play a variety of popular country, rock and pop covers from 6-10pm

Week 4 Summer Camp (Sienna Hills) - Buckeye, AZ 2021 Buckeye, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Address: 2400 N Sienna Hills Pkwy, Buckeye, AZ

Knight Academy is excited to announce our annual Themed Summer S.T.E.A.M. Camp program! Each week campers will explore new frontiers as they venture through space one week and then down to the...