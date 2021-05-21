newsbreak-logo
Illinois State

Paul J. Toussaint, MD, FAAP, Is Recognized By Continental Who's Who

GLENVIEW, Ill., May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Paul J. Toussaint, MD, FAAP, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Doctor in the field of Medicine and for his tireless devotion to patient-centered care at AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago.

As a board-certified pediatrician, Dr. Toussaint has garnered 26 years of professional experience. At AMITA Health, he has devoted the past 23 years to working as a Pediatrician. He treats children and adolescents for a wide range of common and complex issues, such as asthma, infant care, immunizations, lead poisoning prevention, and preventative medicine.

Situated at 7447 W. Talcott Ave., Suite 467, AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago offers an exceptionally comprehensive range of the highest quality healthcare service. In his current capacity, Dr. Paul J. Toussaint is devoted to creating long-lasting relationships with his patients using a gentle and compassionate approach to medical care. At AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago, he offers care from newborn babies to teenagers. The center has state-of-the-art equipment situated in a kid-friendly environment, and also offers specialized outpatient pediatric care.

Eager to receive an education and start his career, Dr. Toussaint obtained his Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics from Benedictine University. Later, he attended Loyola University Stritch School of Medicine, where he earned his medical degree. Next, he completed an Internal Medicine internship at Loyola University Medical Center and completed a Pediatric residency at Advocate Lutheran Children's Hospital of Park Ridge, IL. In light of his academic achievements, Dr. Toussaint obtained his board certification in Pediatrics.

To remain up-to-date with the latest medical developments, Dr. Toussaint has maintained active memberships and affiliations with the American Medical Association, the Illinois State Medical Society, and the Chicago Medical Society. He is also a Fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics. Additionally, Dr. Toussaint is an Assistant Scout Master of the Boy Scouts of America Troop 57 in Glenview Illinois, and attends church at Our Lady of Perpetual Help. Prnewswire.com and money.yahoo.com recently recognized his acclaimed achievements, and he was honored as a VIP by Global Who's Who.

In his time off, Dr. Toussaint enjoys spending time with his wife of 24 years Mrs. Veronica Toussaint, and their son, Luke.

Dr. Toussaint dedicates this recognition in the memory of his pediatrician, David Lee, MD; his residency advisor, Ira Dubrow, MD; and Jermone Kraut, MD who was also his residency advisor. He also dedicates this to John Dainauskas, MD, a retired professor of pathology at Rush University; and his first practice partner, Sirus Hadawi, MD. For further information, please visit https://www.amitahealth.org/.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/paul-j-toussaint-md-faap-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-301297047.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

