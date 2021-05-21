Seagraves calendar: Coming events

(SEAGRAVES, TX) Live events are lining up on the Seagraves calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Seagraves:

Graveside service Seminole, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: Co Rd 301, Seminole, TX

Here is Rhoda King’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. It is always difficult saying goodbye to someone we love and cherish. Family and friends must say goodbye to their...

Retirement Recognition Video Hobbs, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed May 05, 09:00 AM

NMJC will honor those staff and faculty retiring with a video that launches at 10am on Livestream and on Facebook.

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Hobbs, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue May 05, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue May 05, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Hobbs, MN 88240

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

MIEL SAN MARCOS - Daniel Calveti - Raul Sanchez Hobbs, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 08:30 PM

MIEL SAN MARCOS - Daniel Calveti - Raul Sanchez at 5101 N Lovington Hwy, Hobbs, NM 88240-9132, United States, Lovington, United States on Sat Jul 17 2021 at 06:00 pm to 09:30 pm

2021 Walk to End Alzheimer's - Southeast Regional Walk in Hobbs, NM Hobbs, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Join us for 2021 Walk to End Alzheimer's - Southeast Regional Walk in Hobbs, NM on 09/25/2021. Register today.