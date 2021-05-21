newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

U.S. Lumber Coalition: U.S. Department Of Commerce's Continued Trade Enforcement Leads To Robust Domestic Lumber Industry Capacity Expansion

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 2 days ago

WASHINGTON, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Department of Commerce today issued its preliminary determination in the second administrative review of softwood lumber imports from Canada, and once again confirmed that Canadian imports are heavily subsidized and dumped into the U.S. market by issuing a combined anti-subsidy and anti-dumping duty rate of 18.32%.

"A level playing field is a critical element for continued investment and growth for U.S. lumber manufacturing to meet strong building demand to build more American homes," said Jason Brochu, U.S. Lumber Coalition Co-Chair and Co-President of Pleasant River Lumber Company. "The U.S. Lumber Coalition applauds the Commerce Department's continued commitment to strongly enforce the U.S. trade laws against subsidized and unfairly traded Canadian lumber imports."

Since the trade cases against subsidized and unfairly traded Canadian softwood lumber imports were brought by the U.S. industry and initiated by the U.S. government in 2016, U.S. sawmill investment and capacity expansion has been robust, which has produced an additional 11 billion boardfeet of lumber over that period -- enough lumber to have built 730,000 single-family American homes. And more capacity-expansion is underway, creating more American jobs, not just in the mills themselves but also in typically rural communities that support those workers.

"Any consideration of the value of the softwood lumber trade case to the U.S. economy must consider the lumber supply situation had this new capacity not been added since 2016," said Brochu. "More lumber being manufactured in America to meet domestic demand is a direct result of the trade enforcement, and we strongly urge the Administration to continue this enforcement."

A level playing field is a critical element for continued growth of U.S. lumber manufacturing, the U.S. forestry industry, and its hundreds of thousands of workers, and thousands of communities across the United States. The U.S. industry remains open to a new U.S.-Canada softwood lumber trade agreement if and when Canada can demonstrate that it is serious about negotiations. Until then, the U.S. Lumber Coalition fully supports the continued strong enforcement of the U.S. trade laws to address Canada's unfair softwood lumber trade practices.

"More U.S. lumber being produced by U.S. workers to build U.S. homes is a win-win for America. Strong trade enforcement is creating long-term confidence in the U.S. sawmilling industry. This is exactly what must happen for further expansion of U.S. softwood lumber manufacturing and jobs," concluded Brochu.

About the U.S. Lumber CoalitionThe U.S. Lumber Coalition is an alliance of large and small softwood lumber producers from around the country, joined by their employees, and woodland owners, working to address Canada's unfair lumber trade practices. Our goal is to serve as the voice of the American lumber community, and effectively address Canada's unfair softwood lumber trade practices, including its gross underpricing of timber. For more information, please visit the Coalition's website at www.uslumbercoalition.org.

CONTACT: Zoltan van Heyningen zoltan@uslumbercoalition.org | 202-805-9133

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-lumber-coalition-us-department-of-commerces-continued-trade-enforcement-leads-to-robust-domestic-lumber-industry-capacity-expansion-301297010.html

SOURCE The U.S. Lumber Coalition

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
246
Followers
13K+
Post
41K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commerce Department#U S Economy#Lumber#U S Investment#Domestic Trade#Domestic Demand#American#The Commerce Department#Administration#Softwood Lumber Imports#Strong Trade Enforcement#U S Workers#U S Homes#Canadian Imports#Strong Building Demand#Timber#Supply#Market#Canada
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Jobs
Related
Energy IndustryHouston Chronicle

Biden's solar ambitions collide with China labor complaints

BEIJING (AP) — The Biden administration’s solar power ambitions are colliding with complaints the global industry depends on Chinese raw materials that might be produced by forced labor. A big hurdle is polysilicon, used to make photovoltaic cells for solar panels. The global industry gets 45% of its supply from...
MarketsThe Daily Star

US manufacturing accelerates

US factory activity gathered speed in early May amid strong domestic demand, but backlogs of uncompleted work are piling up as manufacturers struggle to find raw materials and labor, boosting costs for both businesses and consumers. Though other data on Friday showed sales of previously owned homes dropping to a...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Dallas Fed survey points to possible weak May job growth

WASHINGTON, May 21 (Reuters) - A Dallas Fed survey meant to track U.S. employment trends pointed to potentially weak job growth in May, a sign that bottlenecks in the labor market may be continuing. The online survey conducted the week of May 9 through 15 showed the estimated employment rate...
Economykitco.com

Fed officials, new data, start lowering expectations for U.S. jobs in May

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Federal Reserve officials and new Dallas Fed data have begun lowering expectations for May jobs growth in the United States as business hiring plans continue to outrun the supply of people able or willing to work. Dallas Federal Reserve president Robert Kaplan said Friday that hiring difficulties...
U.S. Politicsmountainviewtoday.ca

U.S. moves to double tariffs on Canadian softwood lumber imports

CALGARY — A move by the U.S. Commerce Department to increase preliminary tariffs on softwood lumber imports from Canada, if finalized, will raise producer costs and cut into their profits but is unlikely to affect prices to consumers of wood products, analysts say. The department's recommendation to more than double...
U.S. PoliticsSmirs Interior News

U.S. cruise law puts B.C. economic impacts at risk: Harbour authority

When the U.S. House of Representatives swiftly passed legislation amending a historical law that some say could have severe consequences for British Columbia’s port communities, it came as little surprise to Ian Robertson. The CEO of the Greater Victoria Harbour Authority said he tried to alert Canadian and B.C. politicians...
IndustryNWI.com

Steel industry, union press for tariffs to stay in place

Several steel trade associations and the United Steelworkers union are urging the administration to leave in place steel tariffs of 25% on imports of most foreign-made steel, arguing that global overcapacity puts American steelworker jobs at risk. The American Iron and Steel Institute, the USW, the Steel Manufacturers Association, The...
U.S. PoliticsSmirs Interior News

Despite shortage, U.S. moves to double some Canadian lumber duties

The latest U.S. government decision to more than double countervailing and anti-dumping duties on some Canadian lumber producers is the latest setback for B.C.’s industry, the largest Canadian exporter to builders south of the border. Friday’s preliminary ruling from the U.S. Department of Commerce doesn’t take effect until a final...
U.S. Politicsbeefmagazine.com

USMCA leaders take stock of trade agreement

During the first-ever U.S. Mexico Canada Agreement Free Trade Commission meeting May 18, U.S. Trade Representative Ambassador Katharine Tai met with her counterparts from Mexico and Canada as well as additional colleagues from USTR, Economía and Global Affairs Canada. They discussed a few pain points regarding Mexico’s trade barriers and Canada’s protections for the country’s dairy industry.
Energy IndustryWashington Post

G7 nations vow to phase out international financing for coal projects

Environmental ministers from seven of the world’s most developed economies agreed Friday to ambitious new goals to move their economies from fossil fuels in an effort to slow the warming of the planet. The outcome of the Group of Seven ministerial meeting — in which nations agreed to limit international...
Energy Industryajot.com

US ethane production to grow, along with expanding domestic consumption and exports

U.S. production of ethane, a hydrocarbon gas liquid (HGL) produced primarily in natural gas processing plants, has grown rapidly since 2013. Production has nearly doubled from 0.95 million barrels per day (b/d) in the first quarter of 2013 to 1.85 million b/d in the first quarter of 2021. In our Short-Term Energy Outlook, we forecast ethane production to continue to grow in response to a growing U.S. petrochemical industry and rising ethane exports to petrochemical plants around the world, reaching 2.6 million b/d by the fourth quarter of 2022.
Congress & Courtsfordauthority.com

Bipartisan Semiconductor Chip Production Deal Revealed In U.S. Senate

President Joe Biden announced back in early April that he would meet with automakers and chipmakers to discuss the ongoing semiconductor chip shortage. At that time, Biden also said that the U.S. Senate was working on bipartisan legislation to address the issue in the long term. Now, as promised, a new, $52 billion dollar semiconductor chip production deal has been revealed in the Senate by Democratic leader Chuck Schumer, according to Reuters.
Economykitco.com

U.S., Canada, Mexico hold 'robust' trade deal talks, downplay differences

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Trade ministers from the United States, Canada and Mexico said on Tuesday they held "robust" talks on the new North American trade deal and pledged to fully enforce its higher standards, while downplaying differences over a range of other irritants. The ministers, in a joint statement issued after...