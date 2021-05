Ronnie Lott is arguably the greatest safety the NFL has ever seen. He has a bust in Canton, as does Troy Polamalu. Lott was a two-time first-team all-decade selection in the 1980s and 1990s and both Polamalu and Joey Browner were second-team choices. Browner was voted one of the 50 Greatest Minnesota Vikings and Mark Carrier, the 1990 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, was voted one of the 100 Greatest Chicago Bears. Lott went to 10 Pro Bowls, Polamalu eight and Browner and Dennis Smith six apiece.