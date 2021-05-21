Ashley events coming soon

(ASHLEY, OH) Live events are coming to Ashley.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Ashley area:

Delaware County Fair Delaware, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 236 Pennsylvania Ave, Delaware, OH

The Delaware County Fair has a long and solid tradition of not only providing an enjoyable way for people to exchange ideas, demonstrate skills and exhibit products, but also providing a great...

Pool Tournament Marengo, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 08:00 AM

Address: 9 S Main St, Marengo, OH

8 Ball Pool Tournament Sign Up starts at 11:00 a.m. Tournament Starts at Noon Bullseye Pete's Pub & Grub 9 S. Main Street, Marengo, Ohio 43334 $10.00 Entry Fee Single Player Double Elimination...

NUAC Reverse Raffle 2021 Waldo, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Friday July 23, 2021. Doors open at 6:00pm at All Occasions in Waldo. The North Union Athletic Committee thanks you in advance for your support of the 2021 Reverse Raffle. The funds from this...

MOBILE @ 1st ANNUAL VETERAN COMPANION ANIMAL SERVICE Benefit Waldo, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 04:00 PM

Address: 367 W Main St, Waldo, OH

The run is $15, $20 if you have a passenger. $20 a car load. This run will go to several Veteran of Foreign Wars and finish at the American Legion Post 115 in Delaware where there you will get to...

The MACC Musicians Against Childhood Cancer Marengo, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 08:45 PM

Address: 616 OH-61, Marengo, OH

38th Annual MACC/Bluegrass Classic at Cardinal Center Campground, Marengo,Ohio. The dates for the music festival are July 28 - 31, 2021. Proceeds from this festival will benefit St. Jude...