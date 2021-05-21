newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Berwyn, PA

Trinseo to sell SR business to Poland-based Synthos

By Bruce Meyer
rubbernews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBERWYN, Pa.—Trinseo S.A. has reached an agreement to sell its synthetic rubber business to Poland's Synthos S.A. in a deal valued at $491 million. Berwyn-based Trinseo said in a May 21 news release that the sale includes $449.4 million in cash and the assumption of $41.6 million in pension liabilities. It expects net cash proceeds of about $400 million after transaction-related costs and taxes. The sale is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals and is expected to close in 2022.

www.rubbernews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Business
City
Berwyn, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Production Company#Cash#Sales#Trinseo S A#Synthos S A#Ebitda#Arkema#Pmma#European#Esbr#The Trinseo Synthos#Eneos Corp#Jsr Corp#Butyl Rubber#Berwyn Based Trinseo#Pension Liabilities#Net Cash Proceeds#Latex Binders#Plastics#Selling
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
Country
Poland
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Economy
Country
Japan
Country
Germany
Related
Chester County, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

7 Steps to Save Money on a Remodel

Every homeowner has a defined budget he or she can allocate toward a remodeling project. Even if funds were unlimited, it’s still in a homeowner’s best interest to secure the best value for each dollar invested in a remodeling project, ultimately increasing the value of the home. Consider these tips...
Pennsylvania Statethepennyhoarder.com

Live in Pennsylvania? Be a Quote Specialist for Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker is hiring a remote quote specialist in Allentown, Pennsylvania. In this role, you will research and understand requests for quotations (RFQs), handle customer inquiries when they relate to quote requests and understand the equipment for industrial applications. You should have a high school diploma or the...
Pennsylvania Statetribuneledgernews.com

$120 million in pandemic relief awarded to Pa. restaurants: Here’s the breakdown by county

Financial relief is on the way to Pennsylvania restaurants. Hospitality related businesses in all 67 counties are receiving funding under Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program. Here in central Pennsylvania more than $20 million has been awarded to businesses in Dauphin, Cumberland, Lancaster, Lebanon and York counties. The program, initiated...
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
PennLive.com

Nearly half of Pa. adults fully vaccinated: COVID-19 update

About 49% of Pennsylvania adults are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the state department of health said in its daily update on Monday. That equals about 4.2 million people, the department said. The department further said about 5.9 million in Pennsylvania have received at least one dose. Pennsylvania’s proportion of residents who have received at least one dose is the ninth highest in the United States.
Chester County, PAMyChesCo

Growing a Sustainable Future from Pasture to Plate

The next time you take a bite of beef or pork, take a minute to ponder how that food gets from the pasture to your plate. There is a veritable team of ranchers, veterinarians and even sustainability experts working behind the scenes to find new ways to improve care for animals and the environment while making the food on your plate even more delicious.
Chester County, PAMyChesCo

8 Tips for a Successful Home Renovation

Thinking of remodeling your home? From safety and security to product and contractor selection, there are many factors to consider. Follow these eight remodeling tips to help minimize hassles during a renovation:. 1. Create a budget. Create a project budget and set a spending limit. Whether you plan to utilize...
Berwyn, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Triumph Group Completes Multisite Aerostructures Divestiture

BERWYN, PA — Triumph Group (NYSE: TGI) announced the completion of sale for three of its Aerostructures sites to Arlington Capital Partners. The transaction was effective May 7, 2021, and includes the Triumph Composites business consisting of the Milledgeville, Georgia and Rayong Thailand operations, as well as its structures operations in Red Oak, Texas. Combined, the businesses encompass approximately 1.8 million square feet of factory space and employ approximately 900 people.
Berwyn, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

JDog Brands Reveals 2020 JDog of the Year Award Winner

BERWYN, PA — Husband-and-wife duo Pedro and Kelly Barnes of Brunswick, Ohio were named franchise owners of the year by JDog Brands, one of the fastest-growing Veteran brands in America. The couple – a Navy Veteran and Veteran spouse – received the annual JDog of the Year award for outstanding work ethic and commitment to JDog’s mission and values: Respect, Integrity, and Trust.
Berwyn, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

AMETEK Completes Acquisition of Abaco Systems

BERWYN, PA — AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE: AME) announced that it has completed its acquisition of Abaco Systems, Inc., a leading provider of mission critical embedded computing systems in an all-cash transaction valued at $1.35 billion. “We are excited to welcome Abaco to AMETEK,” said David A. Zapico, AMETEK Chairman and...