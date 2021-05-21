Trinseo to sell SR business to Poland-based Synthos
BERWYN, Pa.—Trinseo S.A. has reached an agreement to sell its synthetic rubber business to Poland's Synthos S.A. in a deal valued at $491 million. Berwyn-based Trinseo said in a May 21 news release that the sale includes $449.4 million in cash and the assumption of $41.6 million in pension liabilities. It expects net cash proceeds of about $400 million after transaction-related costs and taxes. The sale is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals and is expected to close in 2022.www.rubbernews.com