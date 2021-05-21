Live events coming up in Henry

(HENRY, IL) Live events are lining up on the Henry calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Henry:

Coffee with CASA (07/12) Lacon, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Jul 07, 09:30 AM

Address: 318 5th St, Lacon, IL

CASA of the Tenth Judicial Circuit 324 Main Street, Room 215 Peoria, IL 61602 Phone: 309-669-2939 Fax: 309-672-6957 CASA@PeoriaCounty.org

Amanda Pruitt at The Pub Henry, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 406 Edward St, Henry, IL

Amanda Pruitt at The Pub at The Pub, 406 Edward Street, Henry, IL 61537, Henry, United States on Sun Jun 20 2021 at 03:00 pm

America's Pull 2021 Henry, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 03:30 PM

Address: 915 University Ave, Henry, IL

America's Pull Event Classes: Light Weight Super Stock Tractors Mini Rod Tractors Super Modified 2WD Trucks Super Modified Tractors Super Stock Diesel Trucks

ORBIT & Peoria Drum Circle Henry, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Head on out to Henry Illinois for the 3rd annual Illinois Valley Sales Ride. Come listen to some unique ambient music by ORBIT, then join in for a community drum circle afterwards! Drums and...

Casas Jones & White at Zoomiez on the Water Sunday June 6th 2-5p Lacon, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 110 4th St, Lacon, IL

Take a Sunday drive and head on over to Lacon Illinois and enjoy the fun and sun at Zoomiez on the Water! Casas Jones and White are excited to perform there and hope you join us for a real good time!