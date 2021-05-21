newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Henry, IL

Live events coming up in Henry

Posted by 
Henry Voice
Henry Voice
 1 day ago

(HENRY, IL) Live events are lining up on the Henry calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Henry:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hqxtX_0a7CpC8u00

Coffee with CASA (07/12)

Lacon, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Jul 07, 09:30 AM

Address: 318 5th St, Lacon, IL

CASA of the Tenth Judicial Circuit 324 Main Street, Room 215 Peoria, IL 61602 Phone: 309-669-2939 Fax: 309-672-6957 CASA@PeoriaCounty.org

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tItp3_0a7CpC8u00

Amanda Pruitt at The Pub

Henry, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 406 Edward St, Henry, IL

Amanda Pruitt at The Pub at The Pub, 406 Edward Street, Henry, IL 61537, Henry, United States on Sun Jun 20 2021 at 03:00 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40JHYd_0a7CpC8u00

America's Pull 2021

Henry, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 03:30 PM

Address: 915 University Ave, Henry, IL

America's Pull Event Classes: Light Weight Super Stock Tractors Mini Rod Tractors Super Modified 2WD Trucks Super Modified Tractors Super Stock Diesel Trucks

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E4YHU_0a7CpC8u00

ORBIT & Peoria Drum Circle

Henry, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Head on out to Henry Illinois for the 3rd annual Illinois Valley Sales Ride. Come listen to some unique ambient music by ORBIT, then join in for a community drum circle afterwards! Drums and...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OtuhS_0a7CpC8u00

Casas Jones & White at Zoomiez on the Water Sunday June 6th 2-5p

Lacon, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 110 4th St, Lacon, IL

Take a Sunday drive and head on over to Lacon Illinois and enjoy the fun and sun at Zoomiez on the Water! Casas Jones and White are excited to perform there and hope you join us for a real good time!

Learn More
Henry Voice

Henry Voice

Henry, IL
3
Followers
24
Post
129
Views
ABOUT

With Henry Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lacon, IL
City
Peoria, IL
Local
Illinois Government
City
Henry, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Live Music#Community Events#New Music#Good Music#The Pub At The Pub#Edward Street#United States On Sun Jun#Live Talks#Live Content#Il America#Live Formats#Main Street#Fun#Sat#Stand Up Comedy#Ambient Music#Drive#Trucks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related