Canaan, CT

What’s up Canaan: Local events calendar

Canaan Today
Canaan Today
 1 day ago

(CANAAN, CT) Live events are lining up on the Canaan calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Canaan area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hDyQu_0a7Cp8hF00

Lone Oaks Campground Luau

East Canaan, North Canaan, CT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 04:30 PM

Address: 360 Norfolk Rd, East Canaan, CT

Come join for a Polynesian experience. Call Lone Oaks Today to book your stay.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kL7Dw_0a7Cp8hF00

Sheffield Farmers' Market

Sheffield, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 125 S Main St, Sheffield, MA

Season: Summer Market Hours: May 28 - October 8, 2021Fridays, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.Location: Old Parish Church - Parking Lot, 125 South Main Street, Sheffield, MA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O8iJ0_0a7Cp8hF00

Young at Heart: Tall Tales and Flights of Fancy (storytelling) — Bushnell-Sage Library

Sheffield, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 08:00 AM

Address: 91 Main St, Sheffield, MA

9:45am- Space opens 10:00am- Telling begins Tickets: FREE (donations greatly appreciated) Information: deweymemorialhall@gmail.com or 919-478-4335 Dewey Hall’s “Young at Heart" series is family...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g5D3Z_0a7Cp8hF00

Outdoor Trivia

Falls Village, Canaan, CT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 63 Main St, Falls Village, CT

Join Bruce Paddock of Berkshire Trivia for a fun night of trivia outside on the library lawn. $5 per person, masks required.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eYzDX_0a7Cp8hF00

Audi NEQ's Lime Rock Park Driving School

Lakeville, Salisbury, CT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 02:00 PM

Address: 60 White Hollow Rd, Lakeville, CT

May 20-22, 2021 Join us at this High Performance Driving School at the historic Lime Rock Park, CT. This track takes a short time to learn, but a lifetime to master.

ABOUT

With Canaan Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

