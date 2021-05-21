Live events Tracy — what’s coming up

newsbreak-logo
Tracy Journal
(TRACY, MN) Tracy is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Tracy:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jopNg_0a7Cp53400

Lyon County PF Spring Banquet - Lyon County Fairgrounds

Marshall, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 06:00 PM

Join us for the Lyon County Pheasants Forever for 38th Annual Banquet on May 22nd, 2021. We are having a picnic style dinner, indoor and outdoor games, silent auction, bucket raffle, and more! The...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BNfSp_0a7Cp53400

A.C.E. of SW Minnesota – Lyon County Caregiver Support Group

Marshall, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 09:30 AM

Address: 300 S Bruce St, Marshall, MN

All caregivers are invited to join us every Wednesday for coffee, conversation and support beginning at 10:00 a.m. in the Avera Marshall Sunroom/Dining Room – 300 S. Bruce St., Marshall. The...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TYkhX_0a7Cp53400

Savannah Oaks Club Championship

Lynd, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 11:00 AM

Address: 100 Savannah Heights Blvd, Lynd, MN

Savannah Oaks Club Championship is on Facebook. To connect with Savannah Oaks Club Championship, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19fYk7_0a7Cp53400

Roast and Toast Gathering

Currie, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 1575 250th Ave, Currie, MN

Quarterly Roast and Toast Gathering! Stop on by for wine, food, and quarterly package pickup! Interested in Roast and Toast? Come on by and check out the excitement!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zyR31_0a7Cp53400

Darlo Harnack Estate Auction

Revere, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 09:00 AM

For more information contact Eric Gabrielson at Steffes Group, 320.693.9371 or 701.238.2570.ESTATE A...

