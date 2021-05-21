newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Conway, MO

Conway events calendar

Posted by 
Conway News Alert
Conway News Alert
 1 day ago

(CONWAY, MO) Conway has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Conway area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XJWCU_0a7Cp4AL00

MARSHFIELD DESTINY CONNECT

Marshfield, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:45 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:45 AM

Destiny Connect is a monthly gathering for anyone interested in learning more about Destiny Church. We’ll talk about how the church was started, dive into our beliefs and core values, and get you...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FdEI6_0a7Cp4AL00

Preorder deadline for Marshfield Farmers Market — Townie Frozen Desserts

Marshfield, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:59 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 1331 Spur Dr, Marshfield, MO

This season Townie will be a virtual vendor at the Marshfield Farmers Market. Your orders must be received by the Wednesday before each Friday market. Visit their website at...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SNXqz_0a7Cp4AL00

The Grascals

Conway, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 03:25 PM

Address: 1933 Bluegrass Rd, Conway, MO

Starvy Creek Bluegrass Festival at Starvy Creek Bluegrass Festivals, 1933 Bluegrass Rd, Conway, MO 65632, Bay, United States on Sat Jul 03 2021 at 04:50 pm to 05:25 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GkLBp_0a7Cp4AL00

2021 Marshfield Classic Golf Tournament

Marshfield, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Address: 257 Golf Course Rd, Marshfield, MO

June 19, 2021 Whispering Oaks Golf Course 257 Golf Course Road Marshfield, Mo Rain date Sat, July 17th. FIELD IS LIMITED Tournament Format = Two Person Scramble Choice of tee times, 8 a.m or 1:30...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g3oKw_0a7Cp4AL00

Rocky Railway Vacation Bible School at Pisgah Baptist Church

Long Lane, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Address: 12 Bankers Drive, Long Lane, MO 65590

We can't wait to see you for this summer's Vacation Bible School! Get ready to hop aboard the rocky railway!

Learn More
Conway News Alert

Conway News Alert

Conway, MO
10
Followers
22
Post
389
Views
ABOUT

With Conway News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Conway, MO
City
Marshfield, MO
Local
Missouri Government
Marshfield, MO
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Bible#Bluegrass#Local Events#Golf Tournament#Destiny Church#Bankers Drive#Vacation Bible School#Marshfield Farmers Market#In Person Events#Tournament Format#Theater#Tee Times#Standup Comedy#Live Content#Rain#July#Sun#Field#Remote Versions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Missouri Statekhqa.com

Take-home cocktails permanently allowed in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri lawmakers have passed a measure that now lets patrons bring alcoholic beverages home with them from certain establishments. One of the owners of Barvino in Jefferson city, Matt Green, said that although the to-go alcohol purchases have been beneficial they are not a major part of Barvino's income.
Missouri Statestlmag.com

Five Missouri small towns to explore this summer

As we daydream of escaping our towns for others, we've rounded up nearby Missouri cities that are hidden gems of sorts. Load up the car (don't worry, you'll only be driving for a couple of hours) and embark on an adventure to these quaint communities. Visitors can spend the day strolling shops, savoring the dishes of dining locales, and take in each city's rich history and architecture.
Missouri Statektvo.com

Free fishing days set for June 12 and 13 in Missouri

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Conservation has announced that free fishing days will take place on June 12 and 13 this year. During these designated days, people may fish without having to buy a fishing permit, trout permit or trout park daily tag. Other fishing regulations remain in...
Missouri Statektvo.com

Northeast Missouri man has 100,000 reasons to celebrate

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man has 100,000 reasons to celebrate. Richard Fleak, of Kirksville, claimed a $100,000 top prize on the Missouri Lottery’s “Triple Cash Crossword” Scratchers game. He purchased the winning ticket at the north Ayerco in Kirksville. Players in Adair County won more than $3.2...
Marshfield, MOmarshfieldmail.com

Prepping the pool

Marshfield Parks and Recreation began filling the Dr. Tommy McDonnell Aquatics Center on Wednesday, May 5 and will be ready to go by opening day. The pool officially opens on the Saturday of Memorial Day weekend, May 29. “We’re hoping for a normal summer and for it to be really...
Webster County, MOmarshfieldmail.com

Farmers to Families in Webster County

The Divine Compassion Church of God has been providing groceries to Nianuga natives through the Farmers to Families Food Box Program. On Thursday, May 6 the group brought another truck and trailer load of meat, dairy and produce to the church to distribute throughout town. “We’ve been handing food out...
Marshfield, MOmarshfieldmail.com

Senior Service Day beautifies Marshfield

Since 2013, Marshfield seniors have dedicated a day of service to the community as their high school days dwindle to an end. Pictured above, seniors were spotted doing general maintenance on the square and spreading mulch at Hidden Waters Nature Park. “Every year we work with the high school for senior work day, revitalizing and beautifying the square is not only great for the school, but for the city as well,” said City Administrator Sam Rost. “This is a good time for kids to have fun today but also build that relationship with them and let them see just what their tax dollars will go to when they get older.”
Seymour, MOWebster County Citizen

- Citizen Memorial Day holiday hours set

The Webster County Citizen offi ce, located on the west side of the Seymour square, will be closed Monday, May 31, in observance of the Memorial Day holiday. Due to the holiday, deadlines for the Citizen’s June 2 edition have been moved up. The deadline for all news, classified and...
Seymour, MOWebster County Citizen

- Project under way

That’s the focus for Seymour R-II School District Superintendent Steve Richards this spring and summer as the $1,057,000 project for several renovations at the east entrance to Seymour High School is under way. Demolition at the east end of the high school, which was built in 1966, began Monday, April...
Marshfield, MOmarshfieldmail.com

National newscast, LIVE from Marshfield

Fox & Friends co-host Will Cain stopped by Grillos Cafe on Wednesday, April 28 to have breakfast and interview Marshfield citizens. “We’re happy to be here… we do this a lot. We go around the country to various diners and the goal is to get outside of the New York City and Washington D.C. bubbles to hear their perspective on the state of the country,” said Cain. “We try to go to new places all the time. We’ve done so many different diners and… we chose Missouri this time.”
Marshfield, MOmarshfieldmail.com

Marshfield's largest tree recognized at Arbor Day celebration

Marshfield resident Martha Meyers was honored on Thursday, April 29 for submitting the largest tree in Marshfield as part of Tree City’s latest contest. Mayor Natalie McNish, Marshfield’s Tree City Committee, representatives from the Missouri Department of Conservation as well as Marshfield Parks Director Marc Baker and Board of Alderman representative John Quinn were in attendance for the proclamation.
Marshfield, MOmarshfieldmail.com

Kids POP by Farmers Market for fun, free program

The Power of Produce (POP) Program provides a free and fun opportunity for children to engage in the food system through direct interaction at the local Farmers Market. Marshfield’s POP Program Coordinator, Kim Zahn of Zahn Farms and India Visser said they expect high participation in the program this year.
Marshfield, MOmarshfieldmail.com

WWII veteran shares story with Marshfield community

The last surviving witness to Germany’s surrender in World War II, Mr. Luciano “Louis” Charles Graziano, visited Webster County to share his story with those in attendance of the 16th Annual Missouri Cherry Blossom Festival in Marshfield. He participated in the Nostalgia Autograph Festival at the Marshfield Community Center as well as attending numerous other events throughout the week.
Webster County, MOmarshfieldmail.com

Local church unleashes love for frontline workers

On Monday, April 26, the Webster County Health Unit arrived to work to find our these signs from the Marshfield United Methodist Church, thanking them for the great things they do. According to the Webster County Health Unit, navigating a public health department through a pandemic has not been a cake walk and the team there has really gone above and beyond. Not only in their response to the pandemic, but in continuing to provide excellent service to Webster County's residents. Thank you to Marshfield United Methodist Church for showing signs of positivity and unleashing love on those who are working hard within our community!