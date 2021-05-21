Conway events calendar

(CONWAY, MO) Conway has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Conway area:

MARSHFIELD DESTINY CONNECT Marshfield, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:45 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:45 AM

Destiny Connect is a monthly gathering for anyone interested in learning more about Destiny Church. We’ll talk about how the church was started, dive into our beliefs and core values, and get you...

Preorder deadline for Marshfield Farmers Market — Townie Frozen Desserts Marshfield, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:59 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 1331 Spur Dr, Marshfield, MO

This season Townie will be a virtual vendor at the Marshfield Farmers Market. Your orders must be received by the Wednesday before each Friday market. Visit their website at...

The Grascals Conway, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 03:25 PM

Address: 1933 Bluegrass Rd, Conway, MO

Starvy Creek Bluegrass Festival at Starvy Creek Bluegrass Festivals, 1933 Bluegrass Rd, Conway, MO 65632, Bay, United States on Sat Jul 03 2021 at 04:50 pm to 05:25 pm

2021 Marshfield Classic Golf Tournament Marshfield, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Address: 257 Golf Course Rd, Marshfield, MO

June 19, 2021 Whispering Oaks Golf Course 257 Golf Course Road Marshfield, Mo Rain date Sat, July 17th. FIELD IS LIMITED Tournament Format = Two Person Scramble Choice of tee times, 8 a.m or 1:30...

Rocky Railway Vacation Bible School at Pisgah Baptist Church Long Lane, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Address: 12 Bankers Drive, Long Lane, MO 65590

We can't wait to see you for this summer's Vacation Bible School! Get ready to hop aboard the rocky railway!