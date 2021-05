The Brooklyn Nets and the Denver Nuggets are under pressure recently, and tonight’s match could decide a lot of things. The Nets have four losses in a row, which saw them slipping down from the first to the third spot in the Eastern Conference. They still have a chance to pass the Bucks at the second spot, but they would need to be perfect. Meanwhile, the Nuggets are battling for the third position in the West, and are one game behind the Clippers right now. They, too, have to be without the slightest mistake in order to jump over Kawhi and the boys.