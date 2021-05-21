newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

WSGF Highlights Cryptocurrency Component Of New Vaycaychella App To Improve Vacation Rental Property Purchase Finance Accessibility For $1.6 Trillion Travel Industry

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 2 days ago

DALLAS, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- World Series of Golf, Inc. (OTC Pink: WSGF) ("WSGF") today announced the launch of its Peer to Peer (P2P), Fintech, Alternative Short-Term Rental Purchase Finance Application (App), called Vaycaychella.

Vaycaychella allows anyone and everyone access to purchasing a short-term rental vacation property that can be listed on Airbnb, VRBO and Booking.com.

The Vaycaychella App lets buyers create a profile to present their own talent and experience in addition to presenting the potential of the property to generate income.

Anyone can register as an investor - individuals or institutions. Registered investors can view details on the prospective short-term vacation rental properties and the individuals behind the vacation rental businesses that will be running the property.

The Vaycaychella App can help entrepreneurs finance property purchases in California and Florida, for example, as well as financing property purchases in Cuba and Kenya. Vaycaychella is particularly enthusiastic about bringing P2P finance to the world's developing economic regions.

Vaycaychella believes its long-term success will be closely aligned with the opportunity to connect social responsibility and vacation fun and the ability to profit by becoming a vacation property owner or a P2P investor empowering the vacation property owner in both the developed and developing world economies.

The $1.6 trillion global travel industry is one of the largest and fastest growing business sectors.

The Vaycaychella App is a product of WSGF's subsidiary, also called Vaycaychella.

WSGF acquired Vaycaychella last year and made Vaycaychella its primary business focus. WSGF is in the process of changing its name to reflect the new business focus.

Vaycaychella, prior to being acquired by WSGF, built a pilot alternative finance business for short-term rental vacation properties backing a portfolio of beach rentals in the Caribbean. Vaycaychella built a portfolio valued at $1.2 million.

Vaycaychella has continued to expand its pilot portfolio since coming under WSGF notably adding a Boutique Hotel in Havana, Cuba expected to be opening soon.

The Vaycaychella App launch includes the listing of 10 target new properties in Cuba to restore and make short-term vacation rental properties expanding Vaycahychella's pilot program. WSGF's Caribbean Pilot Partner plans to launch a cryptocurrency where funds raised will be used on the 10 target properties and holders of the cryptocurrency will be able to participate in the overall business operation surrounding the 10 target properties.

On Monday, May 24, 2021, Vaycaychella will initiate support services for the Vaycaychella App. The Vaycaychella App will go live on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. The Vaycaychella App will be available through a web browser on a computer or smartphone. The Vaycaychella App will be found beginning on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 by visiting the Vaycaychella website.

To learn more and keep up with the latest updates at Vaycaychella, visit https://www.vaycaychella.com/. At the company website, you will find a blog with frequent industry publications on the short-term rental market in general, as well as entries specific to Vaycaychella.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

WSGF Contact:William "Bill" Justice bill@vaycaychella.com+1(800) 871-0376

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wsgf-highlights-cryptocurrency-component-of-new-vaycaychella-app-to-improve-vacation-rental-property-purchase-finance-accessibility-for-1-6-trillion-travel-industry-301297009.html

SOURCE World Series of Golf, Inc.

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
246
Followers
13K+
Post
41K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Blog#Vacation Rental#Global Travel#Cryptocurrency#Alternative Finance#Financial Services#Rental Property#Business Services#Travel Services#The Vaycaychella App#Boutique Hotel#Caribbean Pilot Partner#Company#Vrbo#Inc#P2p Finance#Component#Businesses#Competitive Pricing#Support Services
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Airbnb
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Crypto
Country
Cuba
News Break
Travel
News Break
Fintech
News Break
Business Travel
Related
RetailPosted by
pymnts

NEW DATA: 46 Million Consumers Say They Plan To Use Cryptocurrency To Make Purchases

Cryptocurrencies have become increasing popular since bitcoin’s debut 12 years ago. Once considered obscure, cryptocurrencies are now one of the most talked-about payment topics and make headlines in the daily news. Mobile trading apps, meanwhile, make the buying and selling of cryptocurrency more accessible to the general public — and influencers such as Elon Musk either increase or decrease the interest of consumers.
MarketsMiddletown Press

Cryptocurrency Millionaires Are Diversifying Into Property. You Should Be Too.

As a property investor and coach, I speak to a wide range of people. This includes people in the cryptocurrency space, and I've noticed that a lot of them are either investing in property or plan to do so at the top of this market cycle. Here are three of the reasons behind this trend and why this form of diversification is a good way to protect your wealth.
Park City, UTPosted by
KPCW

Vacation Rental Trends in Park City

Over the past year new trends developed in the Park City vacation rental market. People are visiting Park City not just to vacation but as a place to work from home. To help us gain insight on the changes in the market place we are joined by Rachel and Rob Alday with Abode Luxury Rentals.
Traveltravelworldnews.com

OASIS Travel Network Gains New Travel Advisors Moving from Other Industries

OASIS Travel Network, an award-winning host travel agency, has seen an increase in professionals joining their New2Travel boot camp—training that’s geared to those looking to gain the education, insight, network and know-how to successfully enter the travel industry. An overall love for travel, trying new things, appreciating different cultures and helping others do the same are common factors cited by those making the career jump.
Real EstateStamford Advocate

Silicon Valley Lofts & Condos and Silicon Valley Residential Realty Partner With Side to Form Upswing Real Estate

SAN JOSE, Calif. (PRWEB) May 14, 2021. Silicon Valley Lofts & Condos and Silicon Valley Residential Realty today announced the formation of Upswing Real Estate and its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The association will ensure that Upswing Real Estate, a relationship-driven firm that treats each purchase or sale as its own, is powered by the industry’s most advanced platform.
Travelvrmintel.com

How Property Managers Can Capitalize on New ‘Revenge Travel’ Trends

The rebound of the travel industry in the United States is underway with guests around the country booking out vacation rentals for the summer as the vaccine rollout surges ahead. The biggest trend to come out of this resurgence? The concept of “Revenge Travel” – the idea that guests are going to be making up for the trips they couldn’t take over the past year by spending more and traveling longer.
Real EstateNew Haven Register

Million-Dollar Internet Listings: How Domain Selling is the New Real-Estate Investing

During the pandemic, Netflix’s Selling Sunset exploded in popularity, showcasing the glorified world of real estate. Millions of quarantined viewers tuned in to escape their homes and tour the luxe L.A. listings of The Oppenheim Group. While the show helped cure shelter-at-home boredom, it perpetuated a skewed view of real-estate success. Not exempt from volatility, real estate can be a riskier investment than portrayed through the media.
Travelatlanticcitynews.net

As 1.6 million travel in single day, U.S. airlines hopeful for summer

WASHINGTON D.C.: Some 1.6 million passengers passed through U.S. airports on May 6, the largest number since March 2020. According to the U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA), air travel remains about 35 percent lower than on the same date in 2019, down nearly 1 million travellers per day. Meanwhile, TSA...
TravelPosted by
Benzinga

Millennials Lead New Wave Of Post-Pandemic Vacation Travelers: Report

As the nation emerges from its pandemic-era restrictions, higher-income millennials are leading the rush to get back to traveling, according to a new study published by Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ: TRIP) and Accenture Plc (NYSE: ACN). What Happened: In a March 3 survey of 1,000 adults, 54% of respondents earning more...
Cell PhonesPosted by
The Associated Press

KieranTimberlake’s Industry-Changing, Life Cycle Assessment App Tally® Transferred to Open-Access Organization Building Transparency

Tally®, the first Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) app fully integrated into Autodesk ® Revit ®, which quantifies and analyzes carbon locked in building materials, is scheduled to be transferred from the internationally renowned architecture firm KieranTimberlake to Building Transparency, an organization that provides open-access data and tools in order to reduce embodied carbon emissions and foster a better building future.
TechnologyInternational Business Times

This Revolutionary App Makes Buying Rental Properties Easier Than Ever

Owning rental properties can be a very lucrative investment. However, investing in real estate properties such as single-family rental units can also be extremely complicated. After all, it’s hard enough to find a property that fits your budget and has enough ROI potential. Now factor in that most people are limited to properties in their geographic area, and it becomes even more of a challenge. Besides, even if you find the perfect property, you still have to find a quality tenant, as well as someone to manage it (unless you manage the property yourself, which comes with its own hassles). Given all the hurdles you have to jump through, it’s no wonder most people would rather invest in the stock market. However, an online investment platform called Roofstock is turning real estate on its head by streaming the entire process and making it easier than ever for anyone to buy and manage a rental property anywhere in the country.
Carsinsider.com

6 budget-friendly ways to rent a car and avoid sky-high prices this summer

Rental-car prices are soaring amid a nationwide car rental shortage. Prices have skyrocketed to $700 per day in extreme cases. Fortunately, there are some budget-friendly alternatives to traditional car rentals. Visit Insider's homepage for more stories. The United States is facing a rental-car apocalypse. Rental-car prices have soared in recent...
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Company Insights For The Investment Pools And Funds Industry | Emerging Trends, Company Risk, And Key Executives

BizVibe has identified the growth of online fund platforms and fintech startups as a major trend for the investment pools and funds industry. Customer acceptance of online fund platforms is rising, driving their growth in the market. This will disrupt demand for traditional pools and funds, and drive managers of pools and funds to develop new strategies and explore new opportunities. This trend is expected to have a strong influence on investment pools and funds companies, especially in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.
Economybuilt-environment-networking.com

£1.6bn modular rental homes plan announced by Apache Capital

Investment group Apache Capital has confirmed plans to to design, build and operate 3,000 family homes for rent across the UK. Housing will be delivered using Modern Methods of Construction via a company specially set-up by Apache called Present Made. The first three sites in the company’s £1.6bn development pipeline...
Real EstatePosted by
Forbes

Analyzing The Price Of Housing For Your Next Real Estate Purchase

Mike S. Shapiro, Chairman HOM Real Estate Group, Co-Founder + Managing Director Plunk, Forbes Author + Podcast, Speaker, Coach, Investor. For buyers who simply want a home in which to raise their pets, plants and kids, these are tough times. They're made harder by low interest rates, tight housing inventory and pandemic-driven desires for more rooms inside and more space outside. All this is further complicated by an unprecedented number of cash buyers flooding many markets. Still, residential real estate can be a great investment, particularly if you’re in it for the long run — and you can handle the mortgage debt and maintenance you take on.
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Company Insights For The Freight Transportation Arrangement Industry | Emerging Trends, Company Risk, And Key Executives

BizVibe has identified a rise in flight cargo services as a major trend for the freight transportation arrangement industry. Freight forwarders are looking to form more partnerships with various cargo airlines providers, as there is a growing demand for air freight due to the speed and services it provides. This trend is expected to have a strong influence on freight transportation arrangement companies around the world.