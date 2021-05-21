newsbreak-logo
Unmask Summer Travel Adventures At 30 Benchmark Resorts & Hotels In The United States And Bermuda

By PR Newswire
HOUSTON, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Catch a wave on a Bermuda beach. Soak up the fun on Florida's coasts. Channel your inner Rock Star at a California mountain lakeside retreat. Or explore a coral reef - it's the only mask you'll need to "Celebrate Summer Adventures" with Benchmark Resorts & Hotels.

Unmask Summer Travel Adventures at 30 Benchmark Resorts & Hotels in the United States and Bermuda

Adventure calls from every corner of the United States and Bermuda as 30 resorts & hotels bring back the best of summer with the Summer Travel Adventures program. Through July 31 guests can book resorts offering an array of unique experiences and values.

Benchmark's Summer Travel Adventures program captures the healing power of nature. Benchmark's blog, Head Outdoors to Restore, says communing with nature can help reduce stress and improve mental and physical wellbeing

All "Summer Adventure Travel" packages are available through July 31 and include luxury accommodations. Book at https://www.benchmarkresortsandhotels.com/summer_adventures/ .

Sampling of "Celebrate Summer Travel Adventures" offers:

Arizona Rise Uptown Hotel, Phoenix -This striking boutique hotel is close to the city's art museum, galleries, chic shops and night spots. Guests can make a splash at the Lylo Swim Club, the hotel's midcentury poolside bar and restaurant. Rise Uptown package includes a $25 food and beverage credit per night.

Bermuda Cambridge Beaches Resort & Spa, Sandys -This historic resort offers luxury cottages combined with breathtaking seascapes and an array of watersports and golf. The Ahh…More package offers a $30 spa credit per day and one round of golf per person. Rent a moped or private boat for four hours-get the fifth hour free. Go deep sea fishing, sailing, jet skiing, kayaking, snorkeling, diving.

California Lake Arrowhead Resort & Spa, Lake Arrowhead -The resort's Rock Star Retreat package includes two nights' accommodations, $100 dining credit, strawberries and sparkling wine on arrival, VIP Table Top for four at the Lake Arrowhead Village for fan-favorites tributes to rock legends as Metallica, Tom Petty, Elton John, Beatles, John Denver.

Florida Cardozo South Beach, Miami Beach - Gloria and Emilio Estefan's stylish retreat in the Art Deco District of South Beach. The Summer of SOBE package includes luxury accommodations; breakfast for two; access to Miami Beach with chairs, towels; bicycles; exclusive access to Crunch Fitness.

Maine Spruce Point Inn, Boothbay Harbor - Coastal Maine Puppy Love package offers choice of dog-friendly accommodations, homemade Spruce Point Inn dog treats, doggie bandana, food bowl. There's 50 acres and trails to explore, sparkling ocean water to splash in. Dine together on Grandview Deck overlooking the ocean; take advantage of local cruises, shops, museums and nature preserves.

New York Saranac Waterfront Lodge, Saranac Lake - Saranac Waterfront Lodge is set in the Adirondacks on Lake Flower in charming Saranac Lake, known for art galleries, restaurants, and entertainment. Stay More, Save More package includes discounts of 10%, 15%, 20% for three-, four-, five-night stays, ideal for lovers, families, fans of the outdoors.

North Carolina Sanderling Resort, Duck (Outer Banks) -Guests can stay four nights and get the fifth free as part of the Operation Summer Vacation package on this beautiful barrier island off the North Carolina Coast. Swim, surf, kayak, listen to live music at sunset, roast s'mores, play beach and lawn games, try hang gliding, roam with wild horses. Let kids join special activities just for them.

Texas Margaritaville Lake Resort, Lake Conroe-Houston, Montgomery -Changes in latitude are on tap with the " Summerzcool" package at Margaritaville Lake Resort on the shores of the 21,000-acre Lake Conroe. Save up to 20% on suite accommodations, depending on length of stay. Guests can kick back at the License To Chill Bar, play a championship golf course, play tennis, cruise the beautiful lake.

Utah YOTELPAD, Park City -Do golf balls fly further in clear mountain air? Find out with the Blue Tee Golf Getaway package that includes 20% savings on studio and one-bedroom accommodations and two rounds of golf at a topnotch course. Park City offers hiking, mountain biking, horseback riding, fly-fishing, river rafting, hot air ballooning and a lively arts and music scene.

Vermont Essex Resort & Spa, Essex - Adventures here can be culinary or well-being with the resort's remarkable spa experiences and outdoor excursions. The Destination Exploration packageprovides up to 20% savings on accommodations, 20% off dining, use of resort bikes, 20% off weekday spa services.

Virginia Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center, Roanoke -Guests will find adventure in the beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains, including hiking, kayaking, watching wildlife in their natural habitat. After an active day, relax in the hotel's Salt Foot Sanctuary with a Foot Soak-part of the Happy Feet Summer Rejuvenation package, including accommodations.

Washington Willows Lodge, Woodinville- Washington's Woodinville Wine Country beckons and the Willows Lodge " Sipnic" packagecombines wine, dining, a spa experience and a gourmet picnic. Overnight package, from $409, includes a charcuterie picnic with a bottle of wine, use of bicycles and a $50 credit at the hotel's bar, restaurant or spa. The region's finest tasting rooms are right outside the door.

West Virginia Stonewall Resort, Roanoke - Stonewall Resort's Life Is Better At The Lake stay & play-style package includes two passes for all day access to kayaks, canoes, stand-up paddle boards, road bikes, disc golf, accommodations. Life is better at the lake.

Reservations subject to availability.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/unmask-summer-travel-adventures-at-30-benchmark-resorts--hotels-in-the-united-states-and-bermuda-301297073.html

SOURCE Benchmark Resorts & Hotels

