Massachusetts State

Mass. expands homebound vaccinations

Boston Business Journal
Boston Business Journal
 1 day ago
Massachusetts will retire its vaccine appointment pre-registration system by the end of May and ramp up its efforts to get doses to homebound residents who cannot travel to receive the shots.

Boston Business Journal

Boston Business Journal

Boston, MA
The Boston Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

Boston Business Journal

'The urgency of now'

"I certainly feel more comfortable saying to diverse people, especially Black people, that you can be successful in Boston in a way that you couldn’t 20 years ago," said Dani Monroe, senior vice president and chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer at Mass General Brigham.
Massachusetts StateNECN

Mass. Confirms 281 New COVID Cases, 19 More Deaths

Massachusetts health officials reported another 281 confirmed COVID cases and 19 more deaths Monday. It's the 11th straight day Massachusetts health officials announced fewer than 1,000 new coronavirus cases, and the first time since Sept. 22 that a day's report showed under 300 new COVID cases (though figures in Monday reports, coming after the weekend, are sometimes smaller than average). The new numbers pushed the state's confirmed case total to 657,119 and the death toll to 17,413 since the start of the pandemic.
Massachusetts StatePosted by
Seacoast Current

Mass. to Lift COVID-19 Restrictions May 29

With the state on track to vaccinate at least 4.1 million residents by the first week of June, Massachusetts leaders are lifting virtually all COVID-19 restrictions just in time for Memorial Day weekend. On Monday, Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito announced that their face covering order will...
Massachusetts Statewamc.org

Massachusetts Will End All COVID-19 Restrictions May 29th, Change Mask Rules

In a sharp acceleration of the timetable for fully reopening Massachusetts, Gov. Charlie Baker announced today that all COVID-19-era business restrictions will end on May 29th. Also on that day, the mask mandate will be lifted and replaced with one that follows current CDC guidelines. Whether all municipalities in the state will go along, or choose to keep some restrictions in place a bit longer, remains to be seen.
Massachusetts Statewhdh.com

Janey: Boston to lift remaining COVID-19 restrictions on May 29

BOSTON (WHDH) - Aligning with Gov. Charlie Baker and the state of Massachusetts, Mayor Kim Janey on Monday announced that Boston will lift its remaining COVID-19 restrictions on May 29. All remaining COVID-19 restrictions, including the face-covering order, as well as capacity and gathering limits, will be rescinded come May...
Massachusetts StateBoston 25 News

COVID-19 updates: Mass. reports 19 deaths, 281 new cases Monday

BOSTON — Download the free Boston 25 News app for up-to-the-minute push alerts. 281 new cases, 19 new deaths reported by DPH Monday. The state’s Department of Public Health reported Monday that there were 19 new deaths among people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts. That pushed the total number of deaths in the commonwealth among people with confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus to 17,413.
Massachusetts Statewhdh.com

Mass. restaurants happy to see lifted restrictions

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Restaurant owners said they’re hopeful that Massachusetts rescinding COVID-19 restrictions at the end of the month will finally bring business back to normal levels. Starting May 29, the state will lift its mask advisory and allow 100 percent capacity at restaurants, Gov. Charlie Baker said Monday....
Massachusetts StateBevNET.com

LEVIA Launches Cannabis-Infused Seltzer In Massachusetts

LEVIA launched in early 2021, offering the first cannabis-infused seltzers now available for sale at over 70 licensed cannabis dispensaries across Massachusetts. All LEVIA products provide a fast and predictable onset from a choice of sativa, hybrid or indica cannabis, a consistent experience, and no hangover – all made in Georgetown, Mass. with the finest locally-sourced buds and simple all-natural ingredients.
Massachusetts Statecbslocal.com

Baker To End Massachusetts State Of Emergency On June 15

BOSTON (CBS) — The state of emergency that’s been in effect in Massachusetts since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in March of 2020 is coming to an end. Gov. Charlie Baker announced Monday that he’ll be lifting the emergency order on June 15. “The science shows that vaccinated people...
Massachusetts Statethequincysun.com

All Massachusetts Business Restrictions Ending May 29

Gov. Charlie Baker on Monday announced that all pandemic-related restrictions on businesses would be lifted effective May 29, two months ahead of schedule. The state will also update its mask rules to match the newest federal guidance, meaning fully vaccinated individuals will no longer need to wear them in most places.
Massachusetts StateBoston Globe

Take a look at the new mask guidance in Massachusetts

The Baker administration on Monday said that starting May 29, fully vaccinated individuals will no longer need to wear a mask or socially distance indoors or outdoors in most settings, following a similar announcement from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week. Until then, individuals are still required...
Massachusetts StateSentinel & Enterprise

Key dates in Massachusetts reopening, end of coronavirus restrictions

Gov. Charlie Baker on Monday announced a series of key dates moving up the end of coronavirus-era mandates on mask-wearing and restrictions on businesses by two full months as virus cases, hospitalizations and deaths continue to recede. Here’s the Bay State’s updated timeline:. May 18. Youth and amateur sports: Players...