Renfrew promoted at Desma USA Inc.
HEBRON, Ky.—Robert Renfrew has been promoted to regional sales manager at Desma USA Inc., set to cover the eastern portion of the U.S. Renfrew will assist customers with his expertise in Desma's elastomer injection molding machines, tooling and turnkey solutions. He has decades of experience in polymer and silicone molding, as well as with companies in the automotive, infrastructure, medical device and consumer products industries, according to Desma. Renfrew also has worked in operations, equipment certification and acquisition, and rubber processing.www.rubbernews.com