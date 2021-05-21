newsbreak-logo
Calais, ME

Calais calendar: What's coming up

Calais Dispatch
Calais Dispatch
 1 day ago

(CALAIS, ME) Calais is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Calais area:

Gentle Flow Yoga with Katie

Eastport, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 06:30 AM

Address: 36 Washington St, Eastport, ME

Katie Wilson, leader of EAC’s Gentle Flow Yoga, has brought her weekly session online at her usual time—Saturdays from 8:30 - 9:30 am. Please contact Katie—anchorandbalanceyoga@gmail.com—for...

Service

Calais, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Address: 26 Church St, Calais, ME

Henry J. Krystofolski Baileyville - Henry J. Krystofolski, age 69, passed away January 3, 2021, after a hard-fought battle with brain cancer. Henry was a loving and devoted husband of Cheryl...

Hunt's Photo Adventure: The Bold Coast of Maine, Lubec

Lubec, ME | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Address: 69 Johnson Street, Lubec, ME 04652

Tucked into the far northeast corner of Maine is the fishing village of Lubec.

Kids 1 mile Fun Run

Pembroke, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 05:00 PM

We are excited to announce we will hold an in-person event this year! Celebrating 30 years of running on the shores of Cobscook Bay will look a little different this year but we can still gather...

E2110 - Pressed Plant Pictures

Machias, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Have a seat in Suzanne’s beautiful backyard and learn how to press and preserve plants and then create your personal works of art with them. For this workshop, please bring a jam jar full of...

