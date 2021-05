AC Milan already have their first bit of transfer business in mind if they mathematically secure qualification for the Champions League, a report claims. Tomori scored the third goal during last night’s 3-0 rout of Juventus, a goal which ensures 6 points in the last 3 rounds of action will be enough – provided that Pirlo’s team do not drop more points – to secure qualification for the next Champions League and be able to plan a more ambitious summer market.