Markets

Global Next Generation Network OSS And BSS Markets 2021-2026: 5G Networks And IoT Systems Integration Substantial NGN OSS/BSS Market Drivers

DUBLIN, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Next Generation Network OSS and BSS Market by Infrastructure, Components, Applications, and Services 2021 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Next Generation Network OSS and BSS Market by Infrastructure, Components, Applications, and Services 2021 - 2026 provides the most comprehensive coverage of NGN OSS/BSS including opportunities driven by 5G, Data Analytics, and IoT.

The Next Generation Network OSS BSS market provides capabilities that have become an absolute requirement for Communication Service Providers (CSP) of all types including integrated legacy carriers (fixed, wireless, and cable/Internet), Multiple System Operators (MSO), and Over-the-Top (OTT) providers.

Select Report Findings:

  • The overall global NGN OSS/BSS market will reach $70.2 billion by 2026
  • Authentication and authorization will reach $8.4 billion globally by 2026
  • Billing automation and settlement will reach $7.2 billion globally by 2026
  • NGN OSS/BSS in mobile networks will reach $36.1 billion globally by 2026
  • Global 5G networks will account for $11.9 billion of NGN OSS/BSS by 2026
  • NGN OSS/BSS support for IoT solutions will reach $19.3 billion globally by 2026

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the drivers and issues related to the technical and business aspects of the next generation OSS BSS market, deployments, and operations issues, and quantitative analysis with forecasts for anticipated growth through 2026 including the following emerging areas:

  • IoT Platforms, OSS and Billing, Data Management
  • 5G Operations Support including Network Slicing Management
  • Mobile Edge Computing including Infrastructure, Apps, and Services

The report includes specific recommendations for Next Generation Network OSS BSS vendors, CSPs, Enterprise, and infrastructure suppliers for 5G and IoT systems and solutions.

Questions answered in the report include:

  • What changes will take place in the OSS/BSS vendor landscape?
  • How will NGN affect current OSS/BSS architecture and modules?
  • How will emerging technologies impact the legacy OSS/BSS systems?
  • How will NGN OSS/BSS systems need to support the Internet of Things (IoT)?
  • What kind of transformation will take place in legacy OSS/BSS to the next generation systems?
  • What will be the implications of NGN OSS/BSS in terms of managing telecom business operations?
  • What are the impacts on managed and cloud services including social media, business intelligence, and analytics?

When we first began coverage of the Next Generation Network OSS BSS market in 2007, it was driven largely by two things: (1) The need to consolidate operational support and billing as well as (2) Prepare for next-generation IP-based networks and services.

While these are still two very important reasons for CSPs to leverage NGN OSS BSS platforms, there are now many more reasons:

  • Fifth Generation (5G) Cellular: Requirements for Next Generation Network OSS BSS market support for Network Slicing in 5G, both in terms of administration of slice allocations (including SLA) as well as billing for slices and usage. CSPs will also require Next-Gen OSS BSS for support of massive IoT systems enabled by 5G.
  • Internet of Things (IoT): Presenting many issues and opportunities, IoT will require operational support for intermediation between networks and systems. In addition, IoT Billing and Settlement represents a significant near-term growth area for the Next Generation OSS BSS market. Longer-term, IoT Authentication and Authorization and the use of Blockchain will also emerge as a key area reliant upon NGN OSS.
  • Next-Generation Apps and Services: As a result of 5G in particular, there will be many next-generation services, many of which will be highly immersive such as the Virtual Reality market. New business models will emerge for VR and other next-gen apps that will require Next Generation Network OSS BSS support. For example, CSPs will need to support virtual identity as well as bridge the virtual and real worlds with Mixed Reality offerings. These areas will require operational support.

Report Benefits:

  • Technical evaluation of OSS and BSS in next-generation networks
  • Identify market potential by service components of OSS/BSS functions
  • Understand the market dynamics regarding legacy vs. next generation
  • Understand the drivers and timing for evolution to next-generation OSS/BSS
  • Understand opportunities for NGN OSS/BSS in support of IoT networks and data
  • Identify companies and their services, products, and solutions for next-generation OSS/BSS
  • Identify emerging technologies, third networks, and standards supporting solutions for next-generation OSS/BSS
  • Recognize the opportunities for next-generation OSS across many different service, solution and product categories
  • Detailed market forecasts for OSS/BSS including IoT Billing, Settlement, Authentication, and Authorization 2021 to 2026

Market Dynamics

NGN vs. Existing Networks

  • Packet Network
  • Transport Technologies
  • Independent Technologies
  • Unfettered Access
  • Mobility

What is NGN OSS BSS?

NGN OSS BSS Market Drivers

  • Increasing Interests from Telecom Operator and Solution Vendors
  • Enhanced Performance with Access Technologies
  • Reduction of Excessive Dependency of Vendor Solution
  • Positive Impact on Return on Investment
  • NGN OSS BSS Market Challenges
  • Requirement of Large-Scale Capital Expenditure to Deploy the Solution

Operational Challenges

  • Integration of Private Networks and Applications with Public Networks
  • Quality of Service Disparities
  • Regulatory Challenges including National Security and Competitive Policies
  • Carrier Business Models, NGN Challenges, and Role of CSPs

Key Topics Covered:

1.0 Executive Summary

2.0 Introduction

3.0 Legacy vs. Next Generation OSS and BSS

4.0 Important NGN OSS/BSS Technology Considerations

5.0 NGN OSS/BSS Value Chain Analysis

6.0 Cloud-based Billing for Telecom Companies

7.0 Telecom Cloud Billing Case Studies

8.0 NGN OSS/BSS Company and Solution Analysis

9.0 NGN OSS BSS Market Forecast 2021 - 2026

10.0 Conclusions and Recommendations

11.0 Appendix One: 5G Network Slicing Market Analysis and Forecasts

12.0 Appendix Two: 5G IoT Market Analysis and Forecasts

13.0 Appendix Three: IoT Billing & Settlement Market Analysis and Forecasts

