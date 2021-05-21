newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Premier Development & Investment, Inc. Confirms That It Has Increased Its Interests In GNCC Capital, Inc.

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 2 days ago

LAS VEGAS, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier Development & Investment, Inc. (PDIV.PK) ("The Company" or "Premier") confirms that it has acquired a loan due and payable by GNCC Capital, Inc. (GNCP.PK) and from a third party.

Premier is already the largest stockholder in GNCC Capital, Inc.

Premier is treating its shareholding in and its loans to GNCC as Investments and will not be seeking to acquire GNCC Capital, Inc.

The amount of this loan acquired was $3,425,081.

Premier has disclosed full details on an OTCIQ Filing today. This Filing clearly sets out Premier's intentions and details our accounting treatment. A link to this Filing: https://backend.otcmarkets.com/otcapi/company/financial-report/284472/content

ABOUT PREMIER:-

Premier holds claims to Rare Earth Mining Exploration Properties in New Mexico, has options over Oil & Gas Wells in Oklahoma and holds some 37.68% of the outstanding Common Stock of GNCC Capital, Inc. (OTC: GNCP) which gives Premier an indirect exposure to their claims to Gold and Silver Mining Exploration Properties.

Forward-Looking Statements:-

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "should," "intend," "estimate," "projects," variations of such words and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, but their absence does not mean that a statement is not a forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements are risks that are detailed in the Company's filings, which are on file with the OTC Markets Group.

Contact Information: BOARD OF DIRECTORS PREMIER DEVELOPMENT & INVESTMENT, INC.Telephone: (702) 992- 0494 E Mail: corporate@premiergroupinc.us

Investor Relations Contact: E Mail: ir@premiergroupinc.us Twitter: @premier-pdiv

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/premier-development--investment-inc-confirms-that-it-has-increased-its-interests-in-gncc-capital-inc-301297020.html

SOURCE Premier Development & Investment, Inc.

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
246
Followers
13K+
Post
41K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board Of Directors#Investment Capital#Capital Investment#Investments#Oil Exploration#Oil And Gas#Gncc Capital Inc#Otciq#Oil Gas Wells#Common Stock#Gncp#Company#The Otc Markets Group#Contact Information#Premier#Loans#Today#Estimate#Las Vegas#View Original Content
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Gold
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,503 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 7,211 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Daytona Beach, FLPosted by
TheStreet

TopBuild To Participate In Fireside Chat At KeyBanc Capital Markets' Virtual Industrials & Basic Materials Conference

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TopBuild Corp. (BLD) - Get Report, a leading installer and distributor of insulation and building material products to the U.S. construction industry, announced that John Peterson, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at KeyBanc Capital Markets' Virtual Industrials and Basic Materials Conference on Tuesday, June 1, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Cultivate(MD) Announces Investment Into Medical Ingenuities

HOLLAND, Mich., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis Innovation Group's cultivate(MD) Seed II Fund, a fund focused on investments into early-stage healthcare companies with innovative technologies, announces that one of their portfolio companies, Wheaton, IL-based Medical Ingenuities, LLC, a medical device company that has developed a novel PH Band ™ radial artery occlusion device, has closed its Series Seed Preferred round of fundraising. cultivate(MD) Seed II Fund was the lead investor in the financing round.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Oasis Petroleum Inc. Announces $400 Million Offering Of Senior Notes

HOUSTON, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oasis Petroleum Inc. (Nasdaq: OAS) ("Oasis" or the "Company") announced today that, subject to market conditions, it intends to offer $400.0 million in aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2026 (the "notes") in a private placement to eligible purchasers (the "offering"). Oasis...
Stocksinvesting.com

RBC Capital Stick to Their Hold Rating for Fortis Inc

RBC Capital analyst Maurice Choy maintained a Hold rating on Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Inc on Thursday, setting a price target of C$59, which is approximately 6.77% above the present share price of $45.8. Choy expects Fortis Inc to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.00 for the second quarter of 2021.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Comscore Adds Veteran Media And Entertainment Analyst John Tinker As Vice President Of Investor Relations

RESTON, Va., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (SCOR) - Get Report, a trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media across platforms, today announced the appointment of John Tinker as Vice President of Investor Relations. Tinker, who will begin his duties on June 15, joins Comscore as the company harnesses its landmark strategic investment to continue executing on its mission to shape the next generation of advanced audience and advertising measurement.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Crawley Ventures' Martha Tracey Joins Programmatic Ad Platform Brandzooka As Board Observer

BOULDER, Colo., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Martha Tracey of Crawley Ventures has joined Boulder-based Brandzooka as a board observer. Tracey stepping into a board observer seat comes as a part of Brandzooka's recent infusion of an undisclosed amount of growth capital funding, which the company closed on earlier this year ahead of its planned Series B. Crawley Ventures seeks high-growth opportunities that offer differentiated products and services.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Rayonier Announces Second Quarter 2021 Dividend

Rayonier Inc. (RYN) - Get Report announced today that the Company's board of directors has declared a second quarter cash dividend of $0.27 per common share. The dividend is payable on June 30, 2021, to shareholders of record on June 16, 2021. The Company also announced today, that the Company's...
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. To Present At Exane BNP Paribas 23rd European CEO Conference

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO) - Get Report today announced that Strauss Zelnick, the Company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, plans to present at the Exane BNP Paribas 23rd European CEO Conference. The Company's presentation is scheduled for Monday, June 7, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. A link to the live webcast of the presentation will be available via the Company's website at http://ir.take2games.com. A replay of the presentation will be archived and available at the same location.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Beacon Street Group Announces Board Of Directors For Post-Merger Public Company And Unveils New Company Name

Beacon Street Group, LLC ("Beacon Street" or the "Company"), a leading multi-brand digital subscription services platform that provides premium financial research, software, education, and tools for self-directed investors, which recently announced it would become a public company via a merger with special purpose acquisition company Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. (ACND) ('Ascendant'), today, announced its new Board of Directors, effective at the closing of the business combination transaction.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

FS/KKR Advisor Announces Shareholder Approval Of Merger Of FS KKR Capital Corp. And FS KKR Capital Corp. II

PHILADELPHIA and NEW YORK, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FS/KKR Advisor, LLC (FS/KKR), a partnership between FS Investments and KKR Credit Advisors (US), today announced that the shareholders of each of FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) - Get Report and FS KKR Capital Corp. II (FSKR) , two publicly traded business development companies ("BDCs") advised by FS/KKR, have voted to approve all necessary proposals related to the merger of FSK and FSKR at each company's special meetings of shareholders held on May 21, 2021.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Origin Materials And Artius Acquisition Inc. To Host Fireside Chat Today With IPO Edge To Discuss Business Combination

Origin Materials, Inc. ("Origin Materials"), the world's leading carbon negative materials company, and Artius Acquisition Inc. ("Artius") (Nasdaq: AACQU, AACQ), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, announced that the companies will host a fireside chat with IPO Edge today, Monday, May 24 at 2pm EDT, to discuss their pending business combination. The live event will feature Origin Co-Founder and Co-CEO John Bissell and Co-CEO Rich Riley, as well as Artius CEO Boon Sim. IPO Edge Editor-in-Chief John Jannarone will moderate the video session, which will last approximately 45 minutes and include a Q&A with the audience.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Kontoor Brands To Host Virtual Investor Day 2021: Catalyzing Growth

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (KTB) - Get Report, a global lifestyle apparel company, with a portfolio led by two of the world's most iconic consumer brands, Wrangler ® and Lee ® , will host an investor meeting today, Monday, May 24, 2021, at 2:30 p.m. ET. At the virtual event, Kontoor Brands President and Chief Executive Officer Scott Baxter, Chief Financial Officer Rustin Welton and other members of Kontoor's leadership team will provide an overview of the company's strategy for "Catalyzing Growth" and key initiatives designed to drive sustainable, long-term growth for the company's stakeholders.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Marathon Digital Holdings Announces Binding Letter Of Intent With Compute North To Host 300-Megawatts Of Bitcoin Mining At New Data Center

LAS VEGAS, May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA ) ("Marathon" or "Company"), one of the largest enterprise Bitcoin self-mining companies in North America, has entered into a binding letter of intent with Compute North to host approximately 73,000 of Marathon's previously purchased Bitcoin miners as part of a new 300-megawatt data center located in Texas.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Clene Announces Plan To Expand Its Manufacturing Capacity Of CNM-Au8, Closing Of Up To $30 Million Debt Facility, And Financing Agreements For $9.25 Million At-the-Market Private Placement

SALT LAKE CITY, May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clene Inc. (CLNN) (along with its subsidiaries, "Clene") and its wholly owned subsidiary Clene Nanomedicine, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the treatment of neurodegenerative disease using bioenergetic nanocatalysis, today announced that it is currently in negotiations to lease a 75,000 square foot facility in Elkton, Maryland, a few miles north of its current manufacturing site. Subject to the successful consummation of those negotiations, the site will be redeveloped to support Clene's unique manufacturing needs; this redevelopment will enable the Company to materially increase its manufacturing capacity preparatory to the expected data release in H1 2022 from its Phase 3 registration trial evaluating CNM-Au8 as a treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Stone Enters Into Investment Agreement With Banco Inter

GEORGE TOWN, Grand Cayman, May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StoneCo Ltd. (Nasdaq: STNE) ("Stone" or the "Company"), a leading provider of financial technology solutions that empower merchants to conduct commerce seamlessly across multiple channels, today announces that it has signed a definitive investment agreement with Banco Inter (B3: BIDI3, BIDI4, BIDI11) ("Banco Inter"), a leading and fast-growing digital bank in Brazil.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Eliem Therapeutics Announces $60 Million Series B Financing

SEATTLE and CAMBRIDGE, England, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eliem Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems, announced the closing of a $60 million Series B financing. The financing round was led by Intermediate Capital Group (ICG) and RA Capital Management and included participation from Access Biotechnology, Samlyn Capital, Acorn Bioventures and LifeArc. Eliem plans to use the proceeds to advance its two lead clinical-stage product candidates, ETX-810 and ETX-155, through topline data across four different indications in patients with chronic pain, depressive disorders, and epilepsy, as well as to advance its two preclinical-stage programs to selection of clinical development candidates.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Lyra Therapeutics To Present At The Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LYRA), a clinical-stage therapeutics company focused on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose and throat (ENT) diseases, today announced that Maria Palasis, Ph.D., Lyra's President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 10:00am EDT.